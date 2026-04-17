The Baltimore Ravens’ Worst Five Draft Picks of the Eric DeCosta Era

The Baltimore Ravens are regarded as one of the historically best drafting teams in the NFL. Rarely do they reach for need, and are almost always capable of finding contributors from top to bottom in the picking order.

However, it’s been a while since the Ravens have found an Adalius Thomas-like difference-maker in the last two rounds.

One look at Eric DeCosta’s track record as general manager, and it’s easy to see why Baltimore is heading out to the 2026 NFL Draft with obvious needs at positions like wideout and pass rusher. Here are DeCosta’s five worst picks since taking over decision-making in 2019:

David Ojabo, linebacker, Michigan, second round 2022

This former Wolverine arrived in Owings Mills already facing an uphill battle, as he tore his Achilles during Michigan’s pro day. He would only appear in two games as a rookie, which at the time was considered a very positive outlook. Unfortunately, Ojabo suffered an ACL tear three games into his sophomore season.

With his first two NFL years basically wiped out, Ojabo was able to get on the field more consistently in 2024 and 2025, appearing in 27 games, but failing to earn a start. To date, he has racked up just 4.5 sacks.

He signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent last March.George Pickens, Trey McBride, James Cook and Nik Bonitto were still available when the Ravens picked up Ojabo.

Jaylon Ferguson, linebacker, Louisiana Tech, third round 2019

Even before his untimely passing in June of 2022, Ferguson’s career in Baltimore was notoriously winding down.

After starting nine of 14 games played as a rookie, Ferguson started just one of 14 appearances in his second season and none in his third year, when he played 10 games.

He managed just 4.5 sacks over three seasons as a pro. Maxx Crosby was picked up by the Raiders 21 spots later.

Tyre Phillips, offensive tackle, Mississippi State, third round 2020

Phillips became an immediate contributor for the Ravens at guard, starting eight of 12 games as a rookie and then five of 10 games in his second year, when a knee injury forced him twice on the IR.

However, his play on the field never took off, and he was waived by Baltimore before the start of his third campaign. He spent last year on the Browns practice squad but dind’t appear in a game.

Guys like L’Jarius Sneed and Tyler Biadasz were picked up after his selection.

Miles Boykin, wide receiver, Notre Dame, third round 2019

Boykin never really turned the corner towards becoming the big physical presence on the outside that Baltimore needed for its passing game.

Over the course of his first two years, he logged 24 starts in 32 appearances, but his production was just not there: 32 catches for 464 yards and seven scores combined for those two years. His third season was an unmitigated disaster, with zero starts in eight games played, and just one reception for 6 yards. He was cut loose during the next offseason.

Tight ends Dawson Knox and Foster Moreau, and running back Tony Pollard, were picked after Boykin, as was Crosby.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota, first round 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft wasn’t a particularly successful one for DeCosta, despite having two first-round picks. Odafe Oweh didn’t start regularly until his fourth year, and was shipped away via a midseason trade last year after being chosen 31st. But Bateman’s pick is still more disappointing.

Selected four spots ahead of Oweh, the Ravens are still waiting on Bateman to make a noticeable leap, despite the team giving him every opportunity to seize a major role on offense. He’s constantly struggled with dropped passes and has never caught 50 passes nor compiled 800 receiving yards in a season, despite being a full-time starter for the past three years.

The wideout group that comprised Rounds 2 and 3 that year also turned out to be quite a mess as a group, but Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown were selected between picks 89 and 112 in that same class.