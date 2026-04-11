NFL Execs Believe One Particular OL Prospect Stands Out Most For The Ravens With Pick 14

The Ravens are probably sitting at the ideal spot to draft an offensive lineman at 14th overall. As one exec, who has done extensive work on players likely to be drafted in the teens put it to me – “They really can’t (screw) this up” if they take their best available OL with that pick.

Now with the draft less than two weeks away, after deeper discussions about these prospects with personnel execs and agents, I’m starting to think this first pick is far more than likely going to be an offensive lineman (than a receiver or tight end or defensive lineman or corner). There are too many potential plug-and-play starters of too many variations, and this team must get markedly better in the trenches.

“If (legendary general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) had this roster, in this draft, I know what he would do,” the exec said. “They are in a perfect spot to try to fix their OL.”

The group of day-two tight ends will be compelling, there will very likely be a natural center who is incredibly attractive to Baltimore on Friday as well (more on that to come), but landing a future starting left tackle (for maybe as soon as this year with Ronnie Stanley on barrowed time and bridge contract) or an immediate tone-setting guard is an allure at 14 that will probably be just too compelling to ignore.

There were three offensive linemen who stood out the most to the general manager and longtime evaluators I spoke to at length about the Ravens situation. And I had them rank, in their estimation, the likelihood of the whom Eric DeCosta would select in the event that all three were on the board. Here’s how they stacked up:

1) Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama

The Ravens love this program and they love value; if Proctor didn’t balloon to almost 390 pounds at one point he would have no chance of being available at pick No. 14. However, that point was a long time ago, and he wowed scouts recently at 6-7, 352 pounds and there are no character issues or warts. “He’s a polished pass protector, fits their mold,” the exec told me. “They could play him at guard until they need him to replace Stanley … There are some great options for them here, but this is the best one for me.”

The GM said: “We think he’s the best pure left tackle in the draft. He’s a top 10 player in this draft right now, and he might end up being top five (over time) … I’m telling you, the only red flag is the weight. That’s the only thing you have to get comfortable with. They (Alabama staff) bad-mouthed the kid a year ago, when he was 400 pounds or whatever, but you don’t hear any of that now. They love him now. Those guys (Ravens front office) would know as much about him as anybody with the Ozzie connection. I think 14 is the floor, but he could go top 10, easy.”

Some might even suggest this front office – after waving two top picks at the Raiders for Maxx Crosby before backing out – be willing to jump up a bit to land a prospect of this caliber at such an important position should he get past teams like the Chiefs (ninth pick). But, again, there will be other tantalizing prospects still there on the OL at 14, regardless.

2) Olaivavenga Ioane, G, Penn State

It’s another program they know well and love tapping into. It’s another monster of a football player, with an uber-physical style and this franchise badly needs to get back to that ethos. “I think he’s a better pure football player than (Utah OL Spencer) Fano,” the executive said. “I wouldn’t try to change him into anything he’s not. He’s not a flex-center for us. Just put him at guard and let him beat people up. He’s a Pro Bowl guard.”

Scouts don’t just talk about Ioane blocking and finishing people, he puts a dent in the ground with the defender. “With the Penn State connection, too, I think they would maybe lean into this kid over Fano,” the exec continued.

3) Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The evaluators I spoke to all prefer Proctor as a pure left tackle and some think right tackle might be ideal for Fano, with a less-than-ideal wingspan differential. Roger Rosengarten has yet to display he is absolutely a pillar at right tackle, let alone be viewed as the next-man-up to Stanley on the left side. The GM said he thinks Fano could be a better guard than tackle at the NFL level if a team deployed him there. That would obviously appeal to the Ravens as well, but the upside on Proctor as a potential elite left tackle should carry the day.