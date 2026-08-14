Top-100 Players of All-Time List Misses the Mark With Lamar Jackson Snub

In just 30 NFL seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have left an indelible mark in the history of the NFL by any measure.

You could easily point to the Two Super Bowl wins or seven Hall of Famers that spent at least a portion of their legendary careers in Baltimore as evidence, just for starters. As a matter of fact, a recent Top-100 players of all-time list, published by CBS Sports, mentions six Ravens, including one of just four active players on the list.

And while any ranking of this nature is sure to get some pushback, no matter the league, sport or era, that’s part of the fun in creating such exercises.

Nonetheless, the recency bias can sometimes cut both ways, and there’s at least one standout active Raven that should have been included among the six Baltimore players duly listed -- Ray Lewis (17), Rod Woodson (34), Ed Reed (40), Deion Sanders (44), Jonathan Ogden (66) and Derrick Henry (98).

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson isn’t one of the four active players on CBS’ list, putting him alongside Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only two multiple MVP Award winners not mentioned in the Top-100 ranking. All nine others are featured -- Tom Brady (1), Jim Brown (3), Joe Montana (5), Peyton Manning (6), Aaron Rodgers (11), Patrick Mahomes (12), Johnny Unitas (14), Brett Favre (27) and Steve Young (53).

Why Lamar Jackson belongs on the list

It’s interesting to see only four active players on that list to begin with -- soon to be five, once Aaron Donald announces officially he’s coming out of retirement. A few notables that should have been mentioned, along with Jackson, include Myles Garrett and Trent Williams, just to name a couple.

However, we’ve come to a point where the history of the game can’t be fully told without Jackson and what he’s accomplished at the quarterback position. It’s not just about the two MVP Awards -- which should be three -- but how he’s managed to change the way quarterbacks are now evaluated by the league, after he too had to overcome the moronic “let’s try him at wideout” suggestions.

And if you want some numbers, he holds virtually every meaningful rushing record for the position, in addition to sharing the top career passer rating with Rodgers at 102.2 among passers with at least 1,500 attempts. Scour through most of the meaningful passing metrics and you’ll find his name near the very top in almost all of them.

Lamar Jackson is statistically THE BEST quarterback in the NFL when healthy. #RavensFlock



"Still very underrated despite all the things he can do special."



- @SharpFootball pic.twitter.com/EizVsj3urR — BIGPLAY Baltimore (@DailyFlockShow) August 13, 2026

However you want to categorize his game, he’s still one of the very best to ever do it in a league that rewards the quarterback position like no other. As a matter of fact, 18 quarterbacks did make the list, and not all of them accomplished the playoff success that still evades Jackson, too.

Jackson is by no means the only noteworthy omission, but from a Ravens’ point of view, he is the most egregious one.