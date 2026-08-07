Ravens Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels for All Three Games

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kick off the 2026 NFL preseason this Thursday evening with a clash at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Ohio.

Over the course of the next nine days, every NFL team, including the Baltimore Ravens, will have played at least one preseason game.

For the Ravens, the preseason will give the club a chance to finalize their remaining position battles on the offensive line, defensive line, wide receivers and edge rushers.

Here are the dates, times and TV channels for each one of Baltimore’s three preseason matches, as the team is gearing up for another season with lofty expectations.

Preseason Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

August 15, 7:00 PM (ET), M&T Bank Stadium

NBC10 in Philadelphia, WBAL-TV (Channel 11) in Baltimore

The Ravens get to open up their preseason at home against a team that, just a mere year and a half ago, were on top of the football world after winning Super Bowl LIX in dominating fashion.

This will give everybody the chance to see the team’s rookies playing NFL football for the first time ever, even if it’s still an exhibition game. Giveon how much noise he’s been making over the spring and summer, a lot of eyes will be glued on third-round wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

Preseason Week 2

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

August 22, 1:00 PM (ET), U.S. Bank Stadium

WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Fox 9 in Minneapolis, or streaming via the ESPN App

The Ravens’ second preseason game will be extremely interesting, since they will face a Minnesota squad days after a couple of joint practices against the Vikings, so there will be an element of recent familiarity among the players.

Although there are no guarantees, this might be the game with more starter reps among the three preseason contests for the Ravens. Still, don’t expect to see a lot of Lamar Jackson and Co. at this time of the year.

Preseason Week 3

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

August 28, 6:00 P.M. (ET), M&T Bank Stadium

WUSA9 in the D.C. area, WBAL in Baltimore, or NFL Network

The third and final preseason game for the Ravens will also feature one joint practice against Washington beforehand.

With teams trimming down their rosters from 90 to 53 players on August 30, this matchup will be the last chance for those players on the bubble to make a statement and present their case, either as a Ravens’ player or as an audition for any other club out there.