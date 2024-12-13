Robert Griffin III Believes Deion Sanders Will Coach in NFL Next Year on One Condition
Deion Sanders has quickly turned around the Colorado Buffaloes football program since arriving in Boulder almost two years ago.
After taking over a Colorado program that went 1-11 in 2022, Sanders arrived and went 4-8 last year before putting together a 9-3 season in his second season. The 'Buffs were in the Big 12 title hunt all the way up to the final weeks of the regular season thanks to the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter.
So it's hard to imagine Sanders leaving for the NFL as his college program begins humming, right?
Well, Sanders may leave Colorado on one condition, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III believes.
"If he has an opportunity to coach his son? Yes," Griffin told Sports Illustrated on behalf of a partnership with USAA. "I think that's the only way Deion takes an NFL coaching job. He's built something at Colorado that is going to be a consistent winner now. I don't think he leaves that to coach somebody else. But if he has an opportunity to coach Shedeur and Shilo and probably try to sneak Travis in there...I don't know if that's gonna happen. If he has a chance to go coach Shedeur, I think he will be. If not, I think he stays at Colorado."
Perhaps the stars will align and Sanders could end up coaching the same franchise that selects his son in the first round of next April's NFL draft. Otherwise, don't count on him leaving his current gig at Colorado.