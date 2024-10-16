Roger Goodell Doubles Down on NFL Policy Concerning Gun-Themed Celebrations
Amid recent controversy over gun-related celebrations in the league, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell delivered a stern warning to players choosing to mimic shooting guns in games.
Goodell spoke this week about the NFL’s continued emphasis on enforcing rules which prohibit players from performing gun-themed celebrations.
“It’s a long-standing policy and we are going to enforce that,” Goodell said on Tuesday. “Troy (Vincent) had a direct conversation with the union I think just last week about it. We’re going to continue on that focus. We don’t think it’s appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we’ll continue to do that.”
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, a handful of players have been penalized and fined for their gun-themed celebrations, which the league deems a “violent gesture” under its unsportsmanlike conduct policy.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was the first to get disciplined after appearing to fire a gun following his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. London was fined $14,069. Since then, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Alontae Taylor and New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard have also been penalized for their gun-related celebrations.
Along with finger guns, the NFL additionally frowns upon players making other violent gestures such as throat-slashing motions or gang signs.