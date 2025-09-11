The 3x5 Notecard That Helps Roger Goodell Maintain Balance With NFL Owners
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is the most powerful figure in North American sports. Since his tenure as the league’s lead man began in September 2006, the now 66-year-old has overseen a bevy of ground-breaking accomplishments, headlined by massive revenue growth, expanded broadcast rights, social justice and diversity reform, and the ability to make every turn on the calendar feel like a prime-time event—even outside of what many dub football season.
His term has also been marred by various controversies, including questionable decisions on the discipline of high-profile players and accusations of playing favorites with certain owners. Indeed, Goodell has found himself in the crosshairs of criticism numerous times. On the ladder, he’s said to have made a conscious effort to even the playing field among the league’s top stakeholders.
In a recent digital cover story from Sports Illustrated,, Albert Breer discovered the simple thing the commissioner does in an attempt to maintain balance in a league that, by nature, is built on competitiveness.
“Goodell keeps a notecard in his pocket listing the 31 owners, and the publicly-held Packers’ chief executive, with the date that he last spoke to each jotted down,” Breer writes. “On Fridays, in a black car from Manhattan to his Westchester County home, he’ll make calls to them—putting commute time to good use. The logic behind the practice: never have a less-involved owner say, Well, all you do is talk to Robert [Kraft] or Jerry [Jones].”
Allegations of Goodell’s favoritism have presumably stemmed from the strong relationships he’s built with the Patriots’ and Cowboys’ owners—even after being at odds with the two at various points in time. And yet, according to Breer, it hardly matters, given the bottom line.
“Goodell is still believed by many owners to play favorites with owners like Kraft and Jones. Yet, the larger group has never been more solidly behind him,” he writes. “Much of it, of course, relates to the NFL closing in on Goodell’s pie-in-the-sky goal of $25 billion in annual revenue, and the touch he’s had for pulling all the right levers, even when faced with opposition among the owners, to get there.”
The 2025 season marks Goodell’s 20th year leading the charge at the NFL. You can read Breer’s complete profile on the commissioner here.