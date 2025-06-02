Veteran Defensive Back Ronald Darby Makes Decision on Retirement
Darby is hanging up the cleats after 10 seasons.
Veteran defensive back Ronald Darby is retiring after 10 NFL seasons, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Darby, who played in 13 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason and previously had planned to play an 11th NFL season.
But now Darby will be retiring. He played in 118 career games, including 107 starts with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and the Jaguars.
He recorded eight interceptions, 106 passes defended and 447 combined tackles. Darby also won one Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
