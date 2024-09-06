Roquan Smith Accuses Patrick Mahomes of Flopping, Issues Warning to Chiefs Tight End
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in Week 1. It took Patrick Mahomes catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes and Isaiah Likely's toe to decide the game, and the postgame press conferences illustrated just how intense the contest was.
Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith had some strong words after the game for Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot, whose name he didn't even know. Asked about a late hit that wasn't called, Smith told the media that Mahomes had flopped and that he was shoved by someone he didn't know.
"He flopped," Smith said. "Yeah, he flopped. That's why the referees didn't call it. it was a great no-call by the ref. But, whoever 88 is, I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself. He did a little slick push. Whoever No. 88 is, I have no idea who he is, but I'll see him when I see him."
Here's the incident in question where Smith pretty clearly gives Mahomes a little shove when he's quite far out of bounds. Hendershot, who wasn't dressed for the game, then shoves Smith as he heads back towards the field.
Hendershot signed with the Chiefs in August and he's already sticking up for his quarterback. With the postseason months away, who knows when Smith will see him again.