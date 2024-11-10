SI

Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner Shared Classy Moment After Steelers' Win Over Commanders

Great to see from the former Seahawks greats.

Russell Wilson and the Steelers are 7-2 after Sunday's win over the Commanders.
Russell Wilson and the Steelers are 7-2 after Sunday's win over the Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Russell Wilson continued to shine in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, leading his new team to a hard-fought 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders that was sealed with a tricky move by the veteran the quarterback.

The Steelers are now 7-2 and atop the AFC North standings heading into a Week 11 showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson has won all three games he's started for the Steelers and has shown signs of the player who led the Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl trips.

Speaking of those Seahawks teams, Wilson was able to share a special moment with a former Seattle teammate as linebacker Bobby Wagner is now on the Commanders.

The two swapped jerseys after the game, with both players writing nice messages on them:

Both players were drafted by the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL draft and helped build a championship-winning team during their many years together in Seattle.

