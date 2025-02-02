Russell Wilson Diverts Question About Joining Raiders, Pete Carroll
Rumors have circulated about Russell Wilson going to the Las Vegas Raiders ever since his former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was hired as the new head coach.
Wilson is set to become a free agent this offseason unless the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to re-sign him. The veteran quarterback has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to remain a Steeler, and he even hopes to eventually end his NFL career in Pittsburgh. But, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said it was unlikely for the team to sign both Wilson and Justin Fields for the 2025 season, so there's doubt surrounding Wilson's future.
At this weekend's Pro Bowl, Wilson was asked about possibly reuniting with Carroll in Las Vegas. He quickly diverted the question and instead shifted the focus back onto his hopes to stay with the Steelers.
“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said, via The Associated Press. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”
Carroll didn't give much of an answer when discussing the possibility of bringing Wilson to Las Vegas either. It sounds like it's too early to figure out anything.
Wilson once again reiterated at the Pro Bowl his desire to remain in Pittsburgh.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest,” Wilson said. “I love it in Pittsburgh.”
We'll see what happens in the next couple months, but given the Raiders’ current crop of quarterbacks, the rumors of a reunion in Vegas aren’t going to quiet down any time soon.