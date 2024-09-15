Russell Wilson Warmed Up Alone Before Being Ruled Out for Steelers-Broncos
Russell Wilson is inactive for the second straight week to start the Pittsburgh Steelers season. Wilson dressed, but did not play last week. Coach Mike Tomlin then told the press earlier this week that they would prepare as if Wilson would again be unavailable and Justin Fields would start.
It turns out Tomlin and the Steelers were right to prepare that way as Wilson was officially scratched ahead of the team's game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Still, Wilson wasn't just sitting around on gameday. He got in a little throwing before the game while his teammates prepared in the locker room.
Sure, someone was snapping him the ball and some other member of the staff over there catching footballs, but it's just more fun to think of Wilson out there throwing the ball toward a net while his teammates are still in the locker room. It's the kind of thing that would surprise no one.