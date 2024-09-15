SI

Russell Wilson Warmed Up Alone Before Being Ruled Out for Steelers-Broncos

Stephen Douglas

Russell Wilson warms up alone ahead of the Steelers second game of the season.
Russell Wilson warms up alone ahead of the Steelers second game of the season. / @Romi_Bean
In this story:

Russell Wilson is inactive for the second straight week to start the Pittsburgh Steelers season. Wilson dressed, but did not play last week. Coach Mike Tomlin then told the press earlier this week that they would prepare as if Wilson would again be unavailable and Justin Fields would start.

It turns out Tomlin and the Steelers were right to prepare that way as Wilson was officially scratched ahead of the team's game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Still, Wilson wasn't just sitting around on gameday. He got in a little throwing before the game while his teammates prepared in the locker room.

Sure, someone was snapping him the ball and some other member of the staff over there catching footballs, but it's just more fun to think of Wilson out there throwing the ball toward a net while his teammates are still in the locker room. It's the kind of thing that would surprise no one.

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL