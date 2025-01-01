Saints Interim HC Darren Rizzi Offers Support to New Orleans Community After Truck Attack
The city of New Orleans is in mourning after an attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning left at least 15 people dead and more wounded.
Speaking with media on New Year’s Day, New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi shared some thoughtful words about the city and its sense of community in the face of difficult times.
“Here’s what I know: I know that the community that we live in, this city, this state is one of the most resilient, if not the most resilient in the entire United States. That’s been proven time and time again,” Rizzi said.
“I know that they’ve risen before, will rise again, and will support everybody. I also know this: This entire community has our entire organization behind them 100%. Our players, our coaches, our staff. Everybody with this organization is here for this community.”
The attack in New Orleans forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon.
This year’s Super Bowl is also scheduled to take place in New Orleans on February 9.