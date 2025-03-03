Saints Hire Former Rams Head Coach to Kellen Moore's Staff
Kellen Moore continues to add experience to his first staff as a head coach.
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints have hired veteran coach Scott Linehan to the staff under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, according to a report from Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football.
Linehan, an NFL veteran with head coaching experience with the Rams, as well as offensive coordinator experience with the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys, will provide proven coaching pedigree to Moore's first head coaching staff.
The 61-year-old Linehan also served as an offensive analyst for the University of Montana in the FCS last season.
It is currently unclear what the formal role will be, but it's expected to be on the offensive staff.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published