Former Saints OL Ryan Ramczyk Pens Emotional Letter Following Retirement Announcement
Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday night, closing the book on an eight-year career. A 2017 first-round pick out of Wisconsin, Ramczyk started 101 games he played in the Bayou and was named an All-Pro three times. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a knee injury.
He penned the following emotional letter, which he posted to his Instagram account, announcing his decision:
"What an incredible journey it’s been. My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line, it wasn’t the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a “welder” to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me.
"I owe a giant thank you to the game of football, and to the countless coaches and teammates who have supported and challenged me along the way. I’m especially thankful to UW-Stevens Point for welcoming me with open arms, to UW-Madison for taking a chance on a Division III transfer, and to the New Orleans Saints for believing in me at the highest level.
"To the amazing New Orleans Saints fans. Thank you for embracing me from day one. Your passion and energy are unmatched, you made New Orleans feel like home.
"To my incredible wife, thank you for being my rock through every high and low. And to my parents, who instilled in me the meaning of hard work and dedication.
"I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life ⚜️"
The Saints, under new head coach Kellen Moore, are set up with the No. 9 pick in the first round of next Thursday's NFL draft. As part of a yearly NFL tradition, Ramczyk is set to announce New Orleans' second and third-round picks on Friday night.