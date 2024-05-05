WR Bub Means Describes The Moment He Became A Saint, His Speed, Style, And Bringing The 'Dawg' To New Orleans
Jerrod "Bub" Means was utterly shocked to receive the call from the Saints as the drama of the 2024 NFL Draft continued.
"As far as the Saints, no, I really didn't have a lot of contact with the Saints," Means told Saints News Network. "It was a surprise when they gave me the call. I got a call from New Orleans. I'm looking at the phone like, man. Ain't no way. I got on the phone. It's really the Saints!"
BUB MEANS ON COMING TO THE SAINTS
New Orleans used its 170th selection in the fifth round to add the Pitt wideout to its receiving corps under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and wide receivers coach Keith Williams.
"Man, that was a surreal moment," Bub Means reflected. I was holding back tears when I got the call. I can't wait to come out there and contribute to the team, to the win, to the culture. It was just a blessing. I can't even explain it, man."
WHAT BUB MEANS BRINGS TO THE SAINTS
Bub Means is a self-described "Georgia boy," familiar with the Louisiana culture, food, weather, and community after playing two seasons at LA Tech before transferring to Pitt.
He has 41 collegiate game appearances, totaling 90 receptions, 1,552 receiving yards, and ten touchdowns. Six scores came in his final season with the Panthers, and he averaged 17.6 yards per reception. What can the Saints fans expect from Bub Means, the receiver?
"I just feel like my game is vertical threat, I stretch the field. I feel like they've seen that on film. I feel like I could contribute to the Saints' offense in a great way." He continued, "I felt like they got a versatile player that's ready to come out there and work, head down, and grind."
GREAT MEASURABLES, FEELS HE CAN BE BETTER
Means' measurables during the draft process at the NFL Scouting Combine and Pitt Pro Day were impressive. The 6-1 and 212-pound receiver registered a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, but he believed he could've done much better.
"Man, I was sad about that because that was the slowest I ran," who was shockingly despondent. "I was so sick about that 40. I'm not gonna lie. That was a bad that was a bad run. I actually ran a little faster than a few weeks at pre-combine training. I'm very appreciative about the opportunity to go to the combine. I don't regret nothing. So, I'm actually pretty blessed about that performance. I did what I wanted to do."
He has an explosive jump by nearly touching Lucas Oil Stadium's roof with a 39.5 inch vertical and producing a 10-7 broad jump at the Combine. "The vertical, that that kind of made me sad too. I ain't gonna tell you what I was going for, but I was sick, and I didn't like that 39 and a half."
Means has a 79 3/8-inch (6.6 feet) wingspan and 10 1/8 inch hands large enough to and snag a Derek Carr football out of the air at Ceasars Superdome while climbing the ladder.
WHAT WILL THE WHO DAT NATION EXPERIENCE FROM BUB MEANS
"You getting a dawg," Means confidently expressed. "A competitor, a playmaker, somebody that's going to give give his all, and win his one-on-one in every rep. I'm going to go out and give it all for Who Dat Nation, the organization, the city, and the community."
Adding Bub Means, on paper, and during the our interview, seems like it was another "no brainer" draft selection by the New Orleans Saints. With a room including Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, he'll have plenty to learn from, and huge shoes to fill.
Will Bub Means be the "Dawg" for the Saints and Who Dat Nation?
We shall see.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: BUB MEANS, WR
- Hometown: Lovejoy, Georgia.
- Receptions: 90
- Receiving Yards: 1,552
- Receiving Average: 17.2 yards
- Speed: 4.42 seconds
- Hands: 10 1/8-inch
- Vertical Jump: 39 1/2 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet and 7 inches
- Arms: 33 2/8 inches
- Wingspan: 79 3/8 inches = 6.614 feet
*Portions of the interview edited for context.