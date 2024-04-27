Saints NFL Draft History On Day Three
Day Three of the NFL Draft is always a mixed bag, especially when it comes to the Saints. They've had some strong picks over the past couple of years, however.
As much as we look forward to the NFL Draft, the event itself moves with a quickness. We're already on the final day, which will obviously be the longest for everyone. The Saints have a handful of picks at their disposal, but it remains to be seen whether or not they'll use them.
For all intents and purposes, Day Three of the draft is a crapshoot. You can absolutely land some good prospects, and the Saints have proven that, but the chances of hitting rapidly dimishi with each later round. Last year was a fairly decent haul for New Orleans, and they could absolutely use hitting on players like A.T. Perry and Jordan Howden on Saturday. Here's a look back at their pick history since 2017.
Saints' Fourth-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2023 (104th): Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion | 127th: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
- 2021 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
- 2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida
- 2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State
Saints' Fifth-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2023 (146th): Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
- 2022 (161st): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
- 2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin
Saints' Sixth-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2023 (195th): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
- 2022 (194th): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
- 2021 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
- 2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
- 2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech
- 2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami
Saints' Seventh-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2021 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, Southern Alabama
- 2020 (240th): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
- 2019 (231st): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame | 244th: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
- 2018 (245th): Will Clapp, OL, LSU
