Saints News Network

Saints NFL Draft History On Day Three

Day Three of the NFL Draft is always a mixed bag, especially when it comes to the Saints. They've had some strong picks over the past couple of years, however.

John Hendrix

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catches a
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catches a / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As much as we look forward to the NFL Draft, the event itself moves with a quickness. We're already on the final day, which will obviously be the longest for everyone. The Saints have a handful of picks at their disposal, but it remains to be seen whether or not they'll use them.

For all intents and purposes, Day Three of the draft is a crapshoot. You can absolutely land some good prospects, and the Saints have proven that, but the chances of hitting rapidly dimishi with each later round. Last year was a fairly decent haul for New Orleans, and they could absolutely use hitting on players like A.T. Perry and Jordan Howden on Saturday. Here's a look back at their pick history since 2017.

Saints' Fourth-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2023 (104th): Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion | 127th: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
  • 2021 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
  • 2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida
  • 2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State

Saints' Fifth-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2023 (146th): Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
  • 2022 (161st): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  • 2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

Saints' Sixth-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2023 (195th): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
  • 2022 (194th): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
  • 2021 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
  • 2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
  • 2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech
  • 2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami

Saints' Seventh-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2021 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, Southern Alabama
  • 2020 (240th): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
  • 2019 (231st): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame | 244th: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
  • 2018 (245th): Will Clapp, OL, LSU

Saints Draft Coverage (Video)

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net