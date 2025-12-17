3 Saints Injuries To Watch Ahead Of Jets Game

The New Orleans Saints are on a roll right now and are just four days away from taking on the New York Jets on Sunday and going for their third straight win.

New Orleans will enter the contest with back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets, on the other hand, have lost two straight against the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The vibes are trending in the right direction for New Orleans right now, but Wednesday will be an interesting day ahead of the matchup. The Saints will release their first Injury Report of the week and there will be a few guys to watch out for.

The Saints are preparing to face the Jets

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are the guys to be on the lookout for:

Alvin Kamara



Kamara has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries that have kept him out of action since facing the Atlanta Falcons on November 23rd. The Saints' running back room has been taking a beating with injuries. Kamara didn't practice last week and the Saints could use him.

Devin Neal



On that same vein, Neal is someone to watch. He exited the contest against the Panthers last weekend due to a hamstring injury. With the Saints' running back depth already thin, having either Kamara or Neal in the mix would very much help New Orleans on Sunday. If neither of them can go, expect a lot of Audric Estime and Evan Hull.

Devaugn Vele



Vele has been sharp since taking a bigger role in the offense after Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOlreans.Football reported that Vele avoided a major shoulder injury and noted that he is "week-to-week."



"Saints WR Devaughn Vele avoided major injury to his shoulder, I’m told. Timing of where it happened in the season could make it tricky getting back. He’s week-to-week," Underhill wrote on X on Tuesday.



If Vele is unable to go on Sunday, expect a heavy dose of Mason Tipton behind Chris Olave. If Vele can practice on Wednesday, that will be a good sign. But, now we wait.

