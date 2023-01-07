A look inside of the numbers that defined the New Orleans Saints' Week 17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New Orleans Saints (7-9) collected their third consecutive win of the season on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) by the score of 20-10. Despite the victory, the Black and Gold have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, New Orleans showed plenty of grit, heart and willingness to battle for a full four quarters against a Super Bowl favorite.

In the season finale, the New Orleans Saints will return home to battle the Carolina Panthers inside the Superdome.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' Week 17 victory in Philadelphia.

1: Saints Collect 1st INT by a Cornerback this Season on Lattimore's Pick-Six

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to force takeaways during the 2022-23 NFL season, sitting in the bottom three of the league in turnover differential. Oddly enough, entering Week 17 New Orleans had not recorded an interception by a cornerback all season. That changed on Sunday late in the fourth quarter.

After missing the last 10 games, Marshon Latitmore made his return to the Saints' starting lineup and came back with a bang. Lattimore jumped A.J Brown's route intercepting Gardner Minshew's pass and taking it back to the house for his first touchdown since 2017.

The interception was New Orleans' fifth of the season and the first by a cornerback during the 2022-23. Lattimore now has at least one interception in each season of his NFL career and is the fourteenth of his career.

18: Chris Olave is Now 18-Yards From 1,000 Receiving Yards as a Rookie

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave returned to the Saints' lineup on Sunday after missing Week 16 with a hamstring injury. The former Ohio State standout hauled in four receptions for 42 yards against the Eagles, bringing him to 67 receptions for 982 yards on the season.

On pace for over 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie campaign, Olave can join elite Saints company with 18 receiving yards on Sunday. Olave would join fellow Buckeye Michael Thomas (2016) and Saints Hall of Famer Marques Colston (2006) as the only New Orleans wideouts to post 1,000+ receiving yards as. rookie.

Olave currently ranks 34th in the NFL in receptions and 18th in receiving yards. He trails only Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, his former Ohio State teammate, in both categories among rookies.

115.5: Cameron Jordan Becomes Saints All-Time Sacks Leader

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a stop on 4th down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Jordan collected three sacks on Sunday against the Eagles, the most he has recorded in one game during the 2022-23 campaign. Along with the monster game from the entire New Orleans Saints defense, Jordan made franchise history in Philadelphia on Sunday.

With his three sacks, Jordan passed NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker and long-time Saint Rickey Jackson for most career sacks in franchise history (115.5). The 2011 first-round pick also extended his streak of consecutive seasons with at least seven sacks to eleven straight seasons.

Jordan made sure to thank his favorite quarterback Matt Ryan after setting the record, "Lots of [sacks of] Matt Ryan. He's been good to me. Happy New Year, Matt Ryan, if you see it". The long-time Saint also told the media the jersey from Sunday's record setting contest will be given to his mother.

"I'm going to shadow-box it for her and send it her way so she has to take it... I'm not really going to give her a choice."

