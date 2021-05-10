Could Aaron Rodgers Join the Saints?

Over the past several days since Adam Schefter's report on the riff between league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the speculation for his landing spots are rampant - even in New Orleans.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

A few prominent media outlets have listed New Orleans as a destination for Aaron Rodgers should the Packers agree on trading their superstar quarterback.

WHY RODGERS TO NEW ORLEANS?

The Saints have a looming quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Head coach Sean Payton will allow both players to battle, earn, and become the heir to Drew Brees' spot as the starter.

New Orleans drafted Ian Book in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Book and former Denver Broncos starter Trevor Siemian are vying for a backup role in the Big Easy.

The likelihood of Rodgers being traded to New Orleans isn't a far-fetched concept. Would Sean Payton's and Rodger's personalities mesh well? Payton's ability to accentuate a quarterback's strengths would make the marriage highly appealing.

Vegas is betting on the action. The sportsbooks list the Saints at +1000. The favorite is for reigning NFL MVP to remain in Green Bay, but the Broncos (+200), Raiders (+600), Saints (+1000), and Panthers (+1100) are the top five teams for bettors.

DOES IT MAKE SENSE FOR THE SAINTS?

Especially after losing Brees to retirement and competing in a division with Tom Brady (Tampa Bay) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta) are attempting to dethrone New Orleans' four-year stranglehold on the NFC South.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith brought lucid points to why Rodgers in New Orleans could work, "You got Alvin Kamara's experience, the play-calling of Sean Payton. You have a defense that's no joke. You're playing in a dome [stadium] after all of those years playing outdoors at Lambeau Field...and Aaron Rodgers can actually run with the football too," Smith said to Spears and Kellerman.

CBS's Jason LaConfora projects three NFC teams as probable new homes for Rodgers - Saints, Panthers, and Eagles. The interesting thing about all of these teams is they have or will have new quarterbacks taking the reins in 2021. Would these players - Winston/Hill (New Orleans), Darnold (Carolina), or Hurts (Philadelphia) - be enough to entice a trade to Green Bay, along with additional draft picks?

The preference for New Orleans would be to stay pat. Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton are aggressive, and their philosophy is to 'WIN NOW' in New Orleans; you have to consider it, right?

We shall see?

