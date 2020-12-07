Game Balls from the Saints' Season Sweep of the Falcons, 21-16

New Orleans had to hang on at the end of an otherwise dominant performance to clinch their fourth consecutive postseason berth.

The New Orleans Saints swept their most hated rival, the Atlanta Falcons, by beating them for the second time in three weeks. The 21-16 win in Atlanta not only gave the Saints their ninth straight win, but they also became the first team to clinch a playoff berth because of the Detroit Lions victory over the Chicago Bears. New Orleans dominated play for 3 1/2 quarters but didn't make it easy for themselves at the end.

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) battles with Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) while running with the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Two miscues in Atlanta territory, a rare missed field goal by Wil Lutz and a dropped 4th down reception by TE Jared Cook, cost the Saints points in the first half. Still, New Orleans took a 21-9 lead after a touchdown drive to open the third quarter and looked like they would cruise to victory.

New Orleans rolled up 424 total yards offensively, including 207 on the ground and 88 yards rushing from Alvin Kamara. The offensive line also performed well, despite the absence of LT Terron Armstead. A Taysom Hill fumble deep in Atlanta territory squandered another easy scoring opportunity, but also failed to put the game away and gave the Falcons a chance to come back.

Defensively, the Saints held a dangerous Atlanta offense to only 185 yards and no touchdowns through 50 minutes of play and 5 of 13 on third downs for the game. New Orleans hurried QB Matt Ryan often and sacked him three times, bringing their total to 20 takedowns of the Falcons quarterback in the last three meetings against them.

The secondary did another fine job containing big-play wideouts Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, even with CB Janoris Jenkins sidelined and an early injury to Patrick Robinson.

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the backfield during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Saints were on their heels from an up-tempo Atlanta attack and the lost momentum of Hill's fumble during the last portion of the game. The defense came up with the plays necessary to seal the victory in the final moments, clinching the team's fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Here were some of the best performers in the Saints season sweep of their bitter rival.

DENNIS ALLEN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The coach of the NFL's top-ranked defense hasn't gotten nearly enough credit this season. Allen's unit hadn't given up a touchdown in 14 quarters, 42 consecutive drives, before an Atlanta touchdown in the fourth quarter snapped the streak.

Over the last five games, New Orleans has surrendered an average of less than 11 points per game, given up only two touchdowns, caused 12 turnovers, recorded 17 sacks, and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 53% of their passes.

Allen's defenses have stifled some of the NFL's best offenses, including the Falcons and Buccaneers twice, with their deep receiving corps and future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Having All-Pro quality players like DE Cam Jordan, LB Demario Davis, and CB Marshon Lattimore helps, but Allen designs schemes that put his players in a position to succeed. One example of this is the expert way he uses S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson all over the field.

Even without Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins, the Saints contained the deadly receiving duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. When Patrick Robinson was injured in the first quarter, Allen threw a combination of zones and combination man coverages at Ryan and the Falcons.

The Saints pressured the quarterback with their aggressive schemes up front, but several pressures were also a result of outstanding coverage in the secondary. While Sean Payton deserves consideration for NFL Coach of the Year, Dennis Allen deserves as much consideration for NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

MICHAEL THOMAS, WIDE RECEIVER

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The All-Pro wideout has had a rough year because of injuries, but is again playing up to the form of one of the NFL's most feared offensive weapons. Thomas’ season-high output had been nine receptions for 104 yards against the Falcons two weeks ago. Thomas gave Atlanta defenders deja vu of the worst kind in the rematch, catching 9 passes for 105 yards.

The Falcons bracketed their coverage to deny Thomas the ball. The strategy had little success, as six of his nine receptions resulted in first downs. Thomas pulled in his 500th career reception with a third quarter catch for a 1st down. He accomplished that feat in 69 games, fifteen fewer games than any player in NFL history.

MARCUS WILLIAMS, FREE SAFETY

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and safety Marcus Williams (43) preventing a touchdown on a fourth down play during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As mentioned above, the entire New Orleans secondary had an outstanding game until late in the 4th quarter. Williams was a thorn in the side of Matt Ryan all afternoon. Even when an Atlanta receiver got a step behind a cornerback, Williams took away the deep pass with outstanding reaction, taking away the deep pass for Ryan.

Williams, who had five solo tackles in the game, has quietly been terrific over the last month. He separated an open Calvin Ridley from a 1st down reception to set up a 3rd and long and subsequent Falcons punt on their first drive of the second half. On 4th and 9, with just 1:40 left and the Falcons deep in New Orleans territory, Williams broke up a pass to Julio Jones in the end zone that would have given Atlanta the lead.

TAYSOM HILL, QUARTERBACK

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The best player in this game also nearly single-handedly lost it for the Saints. Twice. Hill held on to the ball too long (still a problem) on a 4th quarter passing play deep in Atlanta territory, resulting in a fumble when a score would have put the game away. Then, while trying to run out the clock, Hill fumbled again on a rushing play, although luckily the ball rolled out of bounds.

Other than those two plays, Hill played a near flawless game. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns, his first passing scores as a pro. Hill added 83 yards rushing. That included a 43-Yd sprint that set up his first career touchdown pass, a 15-Yd strike to Tre'Quan Smith. Hill was brilliant on 3rd downs, completing 11 of 13 attempts for 114 yards, resulting in eight 1st downs and a touchdown.

The Falcons came into the game with the defensive strategy of forcing Taysom Hill to win the game by throwing the ball. With precise strikes on even the difficult throws along the sideline, excellent reads, and completions to seven different receivers, Hill took Atlanta up on their offer.