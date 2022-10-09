NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 5

Penalties, turnovers, questionable calls, and a kick that almost went in contributed to the Saints’ loss in London. After four weeks, New Orleans is last in the NFC South. They are not only the second most penalized team in the NFL but also lead in giveaways. The bright side of the team is rookie wide receiver Chris Olave with 21 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown for the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles claim the top spot this week, with the Chiefs and Bills close behind. Here are your NFL Top Power Rankings for Week 5.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining at 4-0 after a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jalen Hurts had a quiet game, only throwing for 204 yards, but the offense was dominant through Miles Sanders’ 134 yards rushing. The Eagles have all the momentum through the first four weeks and look unstoppable.

Up next: at Arizona, Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got their revenge against the Tampa Bay Bucs after losing Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes’ offense quickly scored 41 points against the NFL’s top-ranked defense. The Chiefs’ defense allowed the Bucs to score 31 points, but Kansas City is reminding everyone that they are still one of the best teams in the league.

Up next: vs. Las Vegas, Monday 8:15 PM ET

Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills remain in the top 3 after a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo lost the previous week against the Miami Dolphins and needed this win against a dangerous Ravens team led by early MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. The offense was less electric than it had been in previous weeks, but Josh Allen still led the way with 213 yards passing and 70 rushing yards. The Bills have cooled off slightly in the past two weeks but are still extremely dangerous.

Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday at 1 PM ET

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Green Bay Packers



The Green Bay Packers had a close 27-24 overtime victory against the New England Patriots and are one of the few teams sitting at 3-1. Green Bay, led by Aaron Jones, had 110 rushing yards, and Allen Lazard had 116 receiving yards. Aaron Rodgers looks confident, and that might be all the Packers need to remain near the top of the NFC.

Up next: vs. New York Giants Sunday at 8:30 AM CT

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay Bucs met a fierce Kansas City Chiefs team, losing 41-31. Tom Brady had a few problems creating offense, throwing for 385 yards with three touchdowns. Tampa’s defense, however, was the weak link and gave up 41 points to the Chiefs. The defense has been one of the best in the NFL early this season so expect the Bucs to bounce back.

Up next: Bye

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) go after the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

20. New Orleans Saints

TThe New Orleans Saints have struggled mightily to start the season and last week was no different, losing in London, 28-25, to the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans had key injuries on offense and was missing Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas. The Saints cannot seem to get any rhythm going, and it has cost them big to start the season.

Right now, New Orleans does not look like a playoff team. Head coach Dennis Allen said, “if the same mistakes keep happening, changes to the roster could be coming.” The Who Dat Nation is desperately seeking a win as the Saints prepare for what feels like a must-win game in the Caesars Superdome against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Up next: vs. Seattle, Sunday Noon Central