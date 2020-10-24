SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Sean Payton feels "Good" about Saints depleted Receiver Corps

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints head coach Sean Payton says he feels "Good" about Saints depleted receiver corps with the Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders listed as OUT of the Panthers' game.

Saints Michael Thomas
Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

It's been a tough week for the New Orleans Saints wide receiving corps. On Wednesday, many were surprised when the team listed All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas with a hamstring injury. Thomas confirmed with his social media posting, saying it was a "setback."  

On Friday, New Orleans was dealt another blow. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders became ill on Thursday, got tested, and was confirmed positive with COVID-19. Coach Payton confirmed the report on Sanders with media. He said tests were ordered for approximately 20 people who electronic tracers had them in contact or near Sanders. At this point, no other Saints player had a confirmed COVID-19 test stemming from contact with Sanders.  

Finally, Sanders' close friend and teammate Bennie Fowler was placed on injured reserve by the Saints because of a shoulder injury.  

USATSI_15000514_168388561_lowres
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders is OUT, on COVID-19 List;  Credit: USA Today Sports

What does this mean for the New Orleans Saints receiving unit?  

The team's healthy and active receivers are Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, and RB/WR Ty Montgomery. Montgomery was designated to return to the active 53-man roster earlier this week. The other wideouts on the team's practice squad are Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson, and Tommylee Lewis. Second-year receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey is on the injured reserve list.

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith
Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith; Credit: USA Today Sports

Carr most likely will get promoted due to his familiarity with playing in the Saints offense the past two seasons. Alvin Kamara leads the Saints with 38 receptions. Payton heavily utilizes him as a receiver in most personnel groupings. It will be interesting to see if Ty Montgomery can make contributions on Sunday as a receiver.

Early in 2020, Tre'Quan Smith had to assume Michael Thomas' role at the number spot. Smith has 16 receptions for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. After Smith, the drop-off is significant. Other than Kamara, no other healthy receiver on the roster has notched a touchdown.

Tight ends Jared Cook, Josh Hill, and Adam Trautman may become extremely important in Sunday's game against the Panthers. So does rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway. He emerged in the Los Angeles Chargers game on special teams and helped to pick-up 2 critical first downs for New Orleans. Has Callaway done enough for Drew Brees to trust him in the Saints offense?  

Carolina has issues as well. Their defensive backfield is also suffering from the absence of CB Rasul Douglas. Douglas was placed on the team's COVID-19 list this week. Entering the stage will be former New Orleans cornerback Eli Apple. Apple is healthy again and will take on the depleted Saints receivers. 

Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers QB
Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) wears the name of George Floyd on the back of his helmet against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will be battle a well-coached young team with head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator and previous Saints assistant Joe Brady guiding the Panthers (3-3). Dennis Allen's defensive secondary will have their hands full against wide receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But now arrival will be more anticipated than the return of former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.  

Carolina and New Orleans need to win this game to keep pace with the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. Since the Bucs announced the signing of erratic free-agent star wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, many pundits are penciling them in as the Super Bowl reps for the NFC.

New Orleans still has depth issues at cornerback they need to address. Upgrades at tight end, safety, and both lines are not off the table for the Saints. GM Mickey Loomis has always entertained trade discussions in the past. The NFL's November 3rd trade deadline is looming, will the Saints "make a deal" to improve its current roster?

For now, let see how the Saints' young receivers respond on Sunday without Thomas and Sanders.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Saints Poach Talent From a Bitter Playoff Foe?

Will New Orleans find an unlikely trade partner in long-time playoff rival Minnesota?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

NFL Trade Deadline: Areas the Saints Could Look to Improve

The Saints could be shoppers during the NFL's trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they'll be buyers. Where could they improve the most?

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Saints Ready for a Run

The New Orleans Saints had a week off the reflect, tweak, and adjust for the 11 games remaining this season.  You get a strong sense from Sean Payton and his team, they are ready for a run towards their second Super Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Saints Defense Needs to Step Up and Create Opportunities

The Saints still have offensive weaponry, but it's going to be harder without their top two receivers out. This is the week the defense has to step up and return to form.

John Hendrix

Week 7: Saints Final Injury Report

Two Saints have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the team has lost more

John Hendrix

Insider's Report on the Panthers vs. Saints

Schuyler Callihan from the AllPanthers on Sports Illustrated shares important game intelligence on the Panthers with the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Offense vs. Panthers Defense Preview

Bob Rose

BREAKING: Saints Place WR Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve-Covid List

A huge loss for a New Orleans team that now could be without their top two wideouts for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Bob Rose

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL is shaping up to be exciting because anything can change in an instant. Here is the Saints News Network's Top 5 NFL Teams in Week 7.

Dr.C

Michael Thomas headlines Saints Thursday Injury Report [Week 7]

New Orleans Saints injury report for Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Week 7.

Kyle T. Mosley