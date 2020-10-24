SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Defense Needs to Step Up and Create Opportunities

John Hendrix

The Saints are once again finding themselves having to overcome adversity in this early season. New Orleans will be without their top two wide receiving threats on Sunday against the Panthers, as Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19 list) will be out of action. The bye week was supposed to fix things, and for the most part it has with the team having their defense at full strength. They'll be needed more than ever against the Panthers to create opportunities for the offense.

"I think it's just the nature of the game. It's a next man up league," linebacker Demario Davis said on Friday when asked about the positive Sanders test.

"And you know you're going to have guys up and down all the time, you just kind of keep rolling, that's even more in this season, with COVID and all this going on with that. You've just got to find a way to find a way. So no matter what happens in a game, if you lose a guy, the next guy up has to be ready. And all the guys on the team kind of pull their weight."

New Orleans has their work cut out for them without Thomas and Sanders, as they'll be rolling into their game with Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway. Bennie Fowler went on injured reserve on Friday, having surgery on his shoulder to repair his labrum and rotator. Some roster movement won't be surprising, as Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis are obviously familiar with the offense and can be called up from the practice squad. Rookie Juwan Johnson could also see his number called too, especially if Carr or Lewis signs to the active roster. Of course, a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara is expected.

While the moves remain to be seen, this divisional clash needs to see the Saints defense step up and help make it easier on Drew Brees and the offense. It was a common theme when Teddy Bridgewater was the starter last season, as they were able to help take over games and make it easier on him. However, this year's defense has struggled a ton, and the big plays from communication breakdowns have been a real concern.

"We just got to communicate more, make sure everybody's on the same page," said Janoris Jenkins on Friday.

"Everybody has to know what's going on, understand what's going on and just play fast. And all eleven guys got to swarm to the ball."

While it doesn't solve everything, getting Jenkins back in the lineup should help some. He was clearly frustrated with his shoulder injury, but is ready to play and help his team. Other players like Marcus Davenport have been completely off the injury report, which is a good sign for the team's pass rush. We're going to see firsthand how a week off has helped Dennis Allen's squad facing off against the man who came in and stepped up in a big way when he was needed most.

It doesn't have to be perfection out of the Saints defense, but strides in the right direction will help make it easier for New Orleans to close out October on a high note and keep pace with the Bucs.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Saints Poach Talent From a Bitter Playoff Foe?

Will New Orleans find an unlikely trade partner in long-time playoff rival Minnesota?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

NFL Trade Deadline: Areas the Saints Could Look to Improve

The Saints could be shoppers during the NFL's trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they'll be buyers. Where could they improve the most?

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Saints Ready for a Run

The New Orleans Saints had a week off the reflect, tweak, and adjust for the 11 games remaining this season.  You get a strong sense from Sean Payton and his team, they are ready for a run towards their second Super Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Sean Payton feels "Good" about Saints depleted Receiver Corps

Saints head coach Sean Payton says he feels "Good" about Saints depleted receiver corps with the Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders listed as OUT of the Panthers' game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 7: Saints Final Injury Report

Two Saints have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the team has lost more

John Hendrix

Insider's Report on the Panthers vs. Saints

Schuyler Callihan from the AllPanthers on Sports Illustrated shares important game intelligence on the Panthers with the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Offense vs. Panthers Defense Preview

Bob Rose

BREAKING: Saints Place WR Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve-Covid List

A huge loss for a New Orleans team that now could be without their top two wideouts for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Bob Rose

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL is shaping up to be exciting because anything can change in an instant. Here is the Saints News Network's Top 5 NFL Teams in Week 7.

Dr.C

Michael Thomas headlines Saints Thursday Injury Report [Week 7]

New Orleans Saints injury report for Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Week 7.

Kyle T. Mosley