Saints draft picks under Sean Payton

John Hendrix

March is here, which means we're just about a couple of weeks away from the new league year starting. Over the next few weeks, we'll starting hearing about New Orleans Saints moves and player movement across the league. The Saints enter the offseason with five draft picks currently, with a chance to actually receive some compensatory picks depending on how free agency plays out. Here's a summary of the 86 draft picks the Saints have had under Sean Payton in each round.

First Round Picks (15)

  • 2018 (14th): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  • 2017 (11th): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State | 32nd: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
  • 2016 (12th): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
  • 2015 (13th): Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford | 31st: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson
  • 2014 (20th): Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State
  • 2013 (15th): Kenny Vaccaro, DB, Texas
  • 2011 (24th): Cameron Jordan, DE, Cal | 28th: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
  • 2010 (32nd): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State
  • 2009 (14th): Malcolm Jenkins, DB, Ohio State
  • 2008 (7th): Sedrick Ellis, DT, USC
  • 2007 (27th): Robert Meachem, WR, Tennessee
  • 2006 (2nd): Reggie Bush, RB, USC

Second Round Picks (9)

  • 2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU
  • 2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah
  • 2016 (47th): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State | 61st: Vonn Bell, DB, Ohio State
  • 2015 (44th): Hau’oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington
  • 2014 (58th): Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska
  • 2010 (64th): Charles Brown, OT, USC
  • 2008 (40th): Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana
  • 2006 (43rd): Roman Harper, DB, Alabama

Third Round Picks (14)

  • 2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
  • 2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic
  • 2015 (75th): Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State | 78th: P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State
  • 2013 (75th): Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas Pine-Bluff | 82nd: John Jenkins, DT, Georgia
  • 2012 (89th): Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina
  • 2011 (72nd): Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois | 88th: Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville
  • 2010 (95th): Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami
  • 2007 (66th): Usama Young, DB, Kent State | 88th: Andy Alleman, OG, Akron

Fourth Round Picks (11)

  • 2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida
  • 2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State
  • 2016 (120th): David Onyemata, DT, Manitoba
  • 2014 (126th): Khairi Fortt, LB, Cal
  • 2012 (122nd): Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin
  • 2010 (123rd): Al Woods, DT, LSU
  • 2009 (116th): Chip Vaughn, DB, Wake Forest | 118th: Stanley Arnoux, LB, Wake Forest
  • 2007 (107th): Antonio Pittman, RB, Ohio State | 125th: Jermon Bushrod, OT, Towson
  • 2006 (108th): Jahri Evans, OT, Bloomsburg

Fifth Round Picks (14)

  • 2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin
  • 2015 (148th): Davis Tull, LB, Tenn-Chattanooga | 154th: Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State | 167th: Damian Swann, DB, Georgia
  • 2014 (167th): Vinnie Sunseri, DB, Alabama | 169th: Ronald Powell, LB, Florida
  • 2013 (144th): Kenny Stills, WR, Oklahoma
  • 2012 (162nd): Corey White, DB, Samford
  • 2010 (158th): Matt Tennant, C, Boston College
  • 2009 (164th): Thomas Morstead, P, SMU
  • 2008 (144th): DeMario Pressley, DT, NC State | 164th: Carl Nicks, OT, Nebraska
  • 2007 (145th): David Jones, DB, Wingate
  • 2006 (135th): Rob Ninkovich, DE, Purdue

Sixth Round Picks (10)

  • 2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
  • 2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech
  • 2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami
  • 2014 (202nd): Tavon Rooks, OL, Kansas State
  • 2013 (183rd): Rufus Johnson, DE, Tarlton State
  • 2012 (179th): Andrew Tiller, OG, Syracuse
  • 2008 (178th): Taylor Mehlhaff, K, Wisconsin
  • 2006 (171st): Mike Haas, WR, Oregon State | 174th: Josh Lay, DB, Pittsburgh

Seventh Round Picks (13)

  • 2019 (231st): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame | 244th: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
  • 2018 (245th): Will Clapp, OL, LSU
  • 2016 (237th): Daniel Lasco, RB, Cal
  • 2015 (230th): Marcus Murphy, RB, Missouri
  • 2012 (234th): Marcel Jones, OL, Nebraska
  • 2011 (226th): Greg Romeus, DL, Pittsburgh | 243rd: Nate Bussey, LB, Illinois
  • 2010 (239th): Sean Canfield, QB, Oregon State
  • 2008 (237th): Adrian Arrington, WR, Michigan
  • 2007 (220th): Marvin Mitchell, LB, Tennessee
  • 2006 (210th): Zach Strief, OG, Northwestern | 252nd: Marques Colston, WR, Hofstra
