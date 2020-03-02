Saints draft picks under Sean Payton

March is here, which means we're just about a couple of weeks away from the new league year starting. Over the next few weeks, we'll starting hearing about New Orleans Saints moves and player movement across the league. The Saints enter the offseason with five draft picks currently, with a chance to actually receive some compensatory picks depending on how free agency plays out. Here's a summary of the 86 draft picks the Saints have had under Sean Payton in each round.

First Round Picks (15)

2018 (14th): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

2017 (11th): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State | 32nd: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

2016 (12th): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

2015 (13th): Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford | 31st: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson

2014 (20th): Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State

2013 (15th): Kenny Vaccaro, DB, Texas

2011 (24th): Cameron Jordan, DE, Cal | 28th: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010 (32nd): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State

2009 (14th): Malcolm Jenkins, DB, Ohio State

2008 (7th): Sedrick Ellis, DT, USC

2007 (27th): Robert Meachem, WR, Tennessee

2006 (2nd): Reggie Bush, RB, USC

Second Round Picks (9)

2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU

2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah

2016 (47th): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State | 61st: Vonn Bell, DB, Ohio State

2015 (44th): Hau’oli Kikaha, OLB, Washington

2014 (58th): Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska

2010 (64th): Charles Brown, OT, USC

2008 (40th): Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana

2006 (43rd): Roman Harper, DB, Alabama

Third Round Picks (14)

2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic

2015 (75th): Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State | 78th: P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State

2013 (75th): Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas Pine-Bluff | 82nd: John Jenkins, DT, Georgia

2012 (89th): Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina

2011 (72nd): Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois | 88th: Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville

2010 (95th): Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami

2007 (66th): Usama Young, DB, Kent State | 88th: Andy Alleman, OG, Akron

Fourth Round Picks (11)

2019 (105th): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida

2018 (127th): Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State

2016 (120th): David Onyemata, DT, Manitoba

2014 (126th): Khairi Fortt, LB, Cal

2012 (122nd): Nick Toon, WR, Wisconsin

2010 (123rd): Al Woods, DT, LSU

2009 (116th): Chip Vaughn, DB, Wake Forest | 118th: Stanley Arnoux, LB, Wake Forest

2007 (107th): Antonio Pittman, RB, Ohio State | 125th: Jermon Bushrod, OT, Towson

2006 (108th): Jahri Evans, OT, Bloomsburg

Fifth Round Picks (14)

2018 (164th): Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

2015 (148th): Davis Tull, LB, Tenn-Chattanooga | 154th: Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State | 167th: Damian Swann, DB, Georgia

2014 (167th): Vinnie Sunseri, DB, Alabama | 169th: Ronald Powell, LB, Florida

2013 (144th): Kenny Stills, WR, Oklahoma

2012 (162nd): Corey White, DB, Samford

2010 (158th): Matt Tennant, C, Boston College

2009 (164th): Thomas Morstead, P, SMU

2008 (144th): DeMario Pressley, DT, NC State | 164th: Carl Nicks, OT, Nebraska

2007 (145th): David Jones, DB, Wingate

2006 (135th): Rob Ninkovich, DE, Purdue

Sixth Round Picks (10)

2019 (177th): Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers

2018 (189th): Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College | 201st: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech

2017 (196th): Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami

2014 (202nd): Tavon Rooks, OL, Kansas State

2013 (183rd): Rufus Johnson, DE, Tarlton State

2012 (179th): Andrew Tiller, OG, Syracuse

2008 (178th): Taylor Mehlhaff, K, Wisconsin

2006 (171st): Mike Haas, WR, Oregon State | 174th: Josh Lay, DB, Pittsburgh

Seventh Round Picks (13)