First Look: Saints vs. Eagles

The Saints and Eagles face off in one of six afternoon kickoffs on Sunday, as the regular season clock is winding down across the NFL.

The Saints are concluding their three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, as they'll return home for their next two against the Chiefs and Vikings (Christmas) in the same week. New Orleans has won five out of their last six against Philadelphia, with the last loss coming in 2015 on the road. It goes without saying, but there's a lot at stake for both teams, as the Eagles are trying to stay alive in the NFC East playoff picture and the Saints are trying to keep their top spot in the conference.

What to Watch For

The Jalen Hurts Saga. Rookie Jalen Hurts is set to make the start against the Saints, as Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday. New Orleans has had an interesting journey facing off against rookie quarterbacks in the Sean Payton Era, but Hurts is going up against a statistically stellar defense that will present some challenges. The final four minutes of last week's game against the Falcons is what many will remember, but Dennis Allen's defense was playing well against Matt Ryan and company. Getting after Hurts, confusing him with looks, and ultimately doing what's been working should help spoil his start.

Drew Brees Watch. We could see Brees return as early as this week, as Wednesday is the key day for him regarding throwing without pain and the Saints feeling like he's in a position to take hits again. It's been reported that he's highly unlikely to play, and honestly Taysom Hill should play this game for New Orleans. There's no rush to put Brees back on the field, as the playoffs have already been clinched. New Orleans is trying to stay ahead of Green Bay for the top spot in the NFC, but Hill running the offense has worked well.

A Four-Peat. It's never been done in the NFC South since its inception in 2002, but the Saints could be the first team to win the division four straight times if they win on Sunday. A loss by the Bucs (vs. Vikings) could also give New Orleans the divisional crown. We've hyped up Sean Payton for weeks as a strong nominee for Head Coach of the Year, and what he's been able to accomplish with the cards he's been dealt is astounding.

Health and Availability. Malcom Brown (undisclosed) and Patrick Robinson (hamstring) left Sunday's game early, while the team was already without Janoris Jenkins (knee) and Terron Armstead (COVID-19). Health will also be something to monitor each week. Armstead should return, but Jenkins and Robinson's status are up in the air currently. Losing Brown would be a big loss for the Saints run defense. Getting Sheldon Rankins back last week was very important.

The game will be one of six afternoon kickoffs, slated for a 3:25 p.m. start time on FOX. The current forecast is calling for rain in the morning, with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day.