Several Saints are entering their contract year, and most all of them are going to play a huge role in the team's successes or failures this season.

Most of the Saints players are enjoying a big rest period before we get to training camp towards the end of July. The team has high expectations going into the new season, and the things we've seen at OTAs and minicamp have only built up those expectations. If New Orleans is going to achieve their yearly goals as a team and get back into the postseason, then they're going to need to get some big production from many on the roster.

Here's a few Saints players who are going into the final year of their contract and are set to hit free agency. For this, we're just looking at unrestricted free agents set to hit the market after this season. Not everyone will be able to stay in New Orleans, but a strong season could go a long way if they don't get an extension during the year.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson celebrates intercepting Tom Brady's pass. Credit: USA Today Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The fire and intensity Gardner-Johnson brings to the table is hard to match. When he missed a four-week stretch in the middle of the season between Weeks 9-12, it was more than noticeable not having him in the lineup. The Saints roll in a lot of nickel looks because it's hard to keep someone like him off the field.

Gardner-Johnson talked about a lack of respect last week with the media, and he's one of several players looking for a new deal. It's intriguing to think what will happen with him in New Orleans. A strong season will certainly make other teams interested in him if they can't reach a contract and he hits the open market, and perhaps an answer like Alontae Taylor is in the building if things go south. One thing that's certain is 'Ceedy Duce' is going to come to play and give it his all.

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Erik McCoy

One spot you haven't had to worry about for the Saints is the center position ever since McCoy stepped on the scene. Of the players most likely to get a new deal first, he'd probably be the one to prioritize. There's really no hurry at the moment, and looking ahead the top center cap hits range from $10-13 million.

There's really not a backup plan in place here if McCoy does leave. The Saints have been using veterans Forrest Lamp and Josh Andrews at the position, and if they really needed to they could possibly throw Cesar Ruiz back there. However, those don't add up to McCoy and what he brings to the table.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass as New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) moves. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport

He's shown how much of an asset he is to the pass rush when he's on the field. He got after it in a big way in the season opener against the Packers, but then went out of action four straight weeks. When he returned, the Saints improved tremendously along the line, and No. 92 was a huge reason why.

Davenport's playing on the fifth-year option, which is a very respectable cap hit for a pass rusher. He's never made it a full season in his career, and is already dealing with a few issues that kept him out of OTAs and minicamp. He hopes to be back for training camp, and everyone waits to see if this could be his biggest season yet in black and gold.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) pulls in a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deonte Harty

Harty's looking for a new deal, and it sounds like there's a big gap between the two parties on it. Last season saw him appear in 13 games and set career highs in receptions (36), yards (570), receiving touchdowns (3), and 1st Downs (23). In a crop of bad receivers, Harty was a gem.

This season will be interesting for him, as the Saints loaded up on offensive weapons in the wide receiver, which could make Harty fall to No. 5 or 6 on the depth chart. He has value as a returner, and is certainly a big play threat to stretch the field for Jameis Winston. Rashid Shaheed may be a replacement option for him, but for now, Harty is going to bank on a strong season to get a better contract.

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata

He'll turn 30 in November and is coming off a rather disappointing campaign after missing the first six games due to suspension. He can be a very dominant player on the interior and even kick outside when needed. This contract year will be key to potentially securing a bigger deal.

Onyemata's on the hook for over $10 million going into 2023, and he's clearly the best interior guy they have on the roster. Something to consider going into next season is the fact that Shy Tuttle will also be an unrestricted free agent along with new additions Jaleel Johnson and Kentavius Street. This could quickly be a big focus in the draft or free agency depending on how this plays out.

Other Players to Watch

Tanoh Kpassagnon - He was on pace to break a career high in sacks and was really catching his groove in the defense. At times, the Saints would throw him inside on a three-man rush package. With injuries to Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and Taco Charlton, Kpassagnon has had more opportunities early on.

- He was on pace to break a career high in sacks and was really catching his groove in the defense. At times, the Saints would throw him inside on a three-man rush package. With injuries to Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and Taco Charlton, Kpassagnon has had more opportunities early on. Mark Ingram - Ingram feels like he has plenty left in the tank despite just turning 32 in December. His usage will be really something to keep an eye on. He's already solidified himself as the franchise's leading rusher, and he'll be heavily relied on if something does happen to Alvin Kamara from a legal and suspension standpoint. This could be his last ride, but then again Adrian Peterson still found success and stayed around.

- Ingram feels like he has plenty left in the tank despite just turning 32 in December. His usage will be really something to keep an eye on. He's already solidified himself as the franchise's leading rusher, and he'll be heavily relied on if something does happen to Alvin Kamara from a legal and suspension standpoint. This could be his last ride, but then again Adrian Peterson still found success and stayed around. Jarvis Landry - It'll just be a one-year stint for Landry, and he's really banking on this being a strong season coming back home to help him potentially secure a larger contract afterwards. The early impressions from him have been outstanding, and this could prove to be one of the best bargains the Saints have had in quite some time.

