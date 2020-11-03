SI.com
Saints Look to Extend Success in November Under Sean Payton

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints punctuated an undefeated October with a hard-earned 26-23 overtime road victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday to kick off the month of November. New Orleans extended their October record under Head Coach Sean Payton to 41-13 since 2006, and their three wins during the month gave them 15 consecutive victories in October dating back to 2016.

USATSI_15000492_168388561_lowres
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) huddles with the team prior to kickoff against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY 

While Payton's squads have flexed their muscle leading up to Halloween, they have often been just as dominant as the NFL schedule rolls toward Thanksgiving.  Since 2006 when Payton and quarterback Drew Brees arrived in New Orleans, the Saints have a 38-20 record in November. 

That includes Sunday's victory and a 3-2 November record in 2012, when Payton was wrongfully suspended for the year by the NFL commissioner. The Saints have won 66% of their November contests (35-18) under Payton. 

Here is the remainder of the team’s schedule in November:

  • Sunday 11/8 at Tampa Bay
  • Sunday 11/15 vs. San Francisco
  • Sunday 11/22 vs. Atlanta
  • Sunday 11/29 at Denver
USATSI_14928221_168388561_lowres
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has an 11-3 November record since 2017, a .786 winning percentage. The Saints will next face their division rival Tampa Bay (6-2) in a battle to lead the NFC South. They’ll then host the 49ers—the defending conference champions are reeling at 4-4 and have mounting injuries on both sides of the ball. 

The week before Thanksgiving, the Saints get a visit from bitter rival Atlanta, who is currently 2-6 but an always combative foe. New Orleans ends the month with a trip to the Rocky Mountains to take on a 3-4 Broncos squad that has been competitive nearly every week.

USATSI_15144038_168388561_lowres
Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY 

The Saints' record is 5-2 and head into this week's showdown against the Buccaneers with four straight wins. They are in a position to strengthen a postseason run with another strong November performance. With one win this month already against an NFC playoff contender and two more to come against postseason hopefuls plus two against division rivals, this month is vital for tiebreakers. 

If history is an accurate indicator of what to expect from Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, we will again see a strong showing this month as the team positions itself for a postseason run. 

