Report: Saints Trade for CB Bradley Roby

New Orleans bolsters their cornerback position by swinging a trade with Houston for former Ohio State star Bradley Roby.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Houston Texans have traded CB Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday morning. Trade details have not yet been announced.

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) pulls in an interception of a pass intended for Titans receiver Kalif Raymond (14) George Walker IV/ Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Roby is under contract for the next two seasons. Houston will absorb a $1 million dollar hit in dead cap space, with the Saints taking on his $9.1 million cap hit this season. He will count $11 million against the salary cap in 2022.

Roby will sit out week 1 because of an NFL suspension, but fills a position of need for the Saints. New Orleans signed veteran CB Desmond Trufant earlier this week.

The Saints already had Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, rookie third-round pick Paulson Adebo, and veteran Ken Crawley at the position.

The 29-year-old Roby was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played five years with Denver, starting 29 games and missing just one out of 80 contests.

Roby had 7 interceptions, broke up 60 passes, forced or recovered 11 fumbles, recorded 3 sacks, and scored 3 defensive touchdowns with the Broncos.

Roby signed with the Houston Texans as a free-agent in 2019. In two years with the Texans, he started 20 games and intercepted 3 passes while breaking up 15 others. Over the last three seasons, Roby has allowed 62.5% completion percentage when targeted.

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) hits Cleveland Browns receiver Rashard Higgins (82). Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

At 5'11 and 194-Lbs., Roby is an experienced defensive back with playmaking ability. He’s comfortable in a man-to-man role or in off-ball coverage.

