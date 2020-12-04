Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Pass Offense

The 9-2 New Orleans Saints have vaulted to the top of the NFL's defensive rankings and enter this Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons in search of their 10th straight victory. They rank first in total defense, giving up 285 yards per contest.

They are fifth-best in points allowed, surrendering 20.5 points per game. New Orleans has been among the league's top rush defenses for the past four years and rank second in that capacity this season. What has transformed this defense from good to elite in the last five games is their improvement against the pass.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have the league's 5th ranked pass defense, allowing 208 yards per game and 62% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. Over the last four games, New Orleans has allowed 156 net yards passing per contest, intercepting 9 passes and recording 14 sacks. They've contained two of the NFL's most respected quarterbacks and dangerous receiving units over that span, including this Atlanta unit in a 24-9 victory two weeks ago.

New Orleans travels to face a 4-7 Falcons team that averages 375 yards and 26.8 points per game in total offense, ranking 10th in the league. Atlanta doesn't frighten many with their running game, but they have a big play passing attack that is the fifth best in the NFL. Thirteen-year veteran QB Matt Ryan is having another statistically productive season, averaging 287 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Ryan has one of the league's best pair of wideouts to target with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Jones was slowed against the Saints two weeks ago with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss last week’s win over the Raiders and leaves him questionable for this Sunday. He has 45 receptions for 677 yards and looks on his way to his seventh consecutive 1,000-Yd receiving campaign, but has three touchdowns.

Ridley has developed into a terrific weapon in his third season and leads the team with 54 catches for 797 yards and 7 touchdowns. Third-year wideout Russell Gage has developed into another reliable target for this offense and already has a career-high 45 receptions and 471 yards.

Tight end Hayden Hurst has also had a career best output in his first year with the Falcons, catching 41 passes for 459 yards and 3 scores. Atlanta attacks defenses with their receivers down the field and doesn't use their running backs as receivers often. Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, and Ito Smith have a combined 43 receptions for 246 yards and no touchdowns.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

With their downfield philosophy, it's vital that the Atlanta offensive line protects their quarterback well to have any success. Ryan has been sacked 28 times this season, but the Saints sacked him 8 times and hit him 11 others two weeks ago. The Falcons have five former 1st round draft picks starting up front, including three drafted by the franchise. They must protect Ryan better in the rematch with New Orleans, even with LG James Carpenter (groin) questionable for Sunday's game.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans has 33 sacks and 63 hits of opposing quarterbacks this season. Fourth-year DE Trey Hendrickson leads the team and is second in the NFC with a career-high 9.5 sacks in a breakout season for the underrated defender. All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan has come on strong after a slow start. He has 6.5 sacks and 18 pressures so far, including 3 sacks of Ryan two games ago and seven in the last two meetings between the teams.

End Marcus Davenport missed the first portion of the year with an elbow injury but has been a disruptive force since his return with 1.5 sacks and 12 pressures in seven games. Davenport may not play this week because of a concussion, but second-year DE Carl Granderson has supplied excellent depth.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

Opponents single-team Jordan, Davenport, or Hendrickson at their own peril, but are almost forced to at times because of the talent and depth of the Saints defensive tackles. That group is responsible for 7 sacks, but 26 QB hits, and has consistently applied interior pressure for the defense. Tackle David Onyemata leads that unit with 5 sacks, 17 pressures, and 13 QB hits, developing into a star in his fifth season.

New Orleans could get injured DT Sheldon Rankins back for this game after missing the last four contests with a knee injury. Even without Rankins and his 1.5 sacks and 7 pressures, this defense has disrupted inside pass blocking with a deep rotation. Tackles Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle, rookie Malcolm Roach, and Ryan Glasgow have all had impressive moments as pass rushers.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) forcing an incomplete pass during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has an aggressive scheme against opposing passers and will often bring extra pressure by blitzing. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have both been effective in that role and have a combined 3 sacks and 6 hits on the quarterback.

The New Orleans linebackers are deadly efficient blitzers. All-Pro LB Demario Davis has been a crucial part of the pass rush this season and has 4 sacks, 9 QB hits, and 13 pressures. Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Alex Anzalone have also been outstanding in coverage from their linebacker spots. They've often taken on the responsibility of covering opposing tight ends man-to-man, freeing up the team's safeties for other coverage roles.

The all-out assault on opposing passers has helped the New Orleans secondary, which has rebounded from early season struggles to play terrific football in recent weeks. In the last four games, the Saints have limited quarterbacks to 54.1% completion percentage with only one touchdown pass while intercepting 9 of their 13 passes on the year.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass at the end of the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Safeties Marcus Williams (3 interceptions) and Malcolm Jenkins (2 interceptions) have shown great anticipation and eliminated the errors on the back end that led to several big plays against them earlier in the year. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (1 interception) has been a playmaker all over the field and is having a Pro Bowl year.

New Orleans cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins have locked down some of the NFL's best wideouts, allowing Dennis Allen to be more aggressive with his defensive packages. Lattimore, who missed the first Atlanta matchup with an abdominal injury, has allowed just 58% completion percentage when targeted and looks headed towards his third Pro Bowl berth in four seasons.

Janoris Jenkins has had an equally impressive year. He has allowed 54% completion percentage and one score when targeted and is tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins left last week's win over Denver with a knee injury and is questionable for this Sunday. Backup corners Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams have both played well when either Jenkins or Lattimore has missed time, giving the team quality depth at the position.

Two weeks ago, the Saints held Matt Ryan to 19 of 37 passing, holding him without a touchdown pass while sacking him 8 times and intercepting him twice. New Orleans has 17 sacks of the Atlanta quarterback in the past two meetings between these teams, while their secondary has contained Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Both Atlanta wideouts have had big games against the Saints during their careers, setting up a critical battle between them and the Saints secondary.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) after a catch during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Without Drew Brees behind center for New Orleans, it is imperative that the team's pass defense continue their standout play to avoid getting into a shoot-out with their bitter rival on the road.