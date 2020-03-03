The New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft select...

No one truly knows yet. The 2020 NFL season will begin on March 18th once the free agency period begins with a flurry of signings. New Orleans has a tendency to find important positional players for their roster via free agency. However, in 2020, GM Mickey Loomis and his team will have to decide how to re-sign their 27 restricted and unrestricted free agents. Especially, since most of the team's free agents were starters and key role players. Last week, the NFL announced that they would raise the 2020 salary cap to $200M. This is a good omen for the Saints who have only $9.3M in cap space based on the roster before the free-agent frenzy.

Since the Saints prefers veterans at key skilled positions, let us review a few of our media colleagues' first-round selection for the team post 2020 NFL Combine.

1. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: WR BRANDON AIYUK, ARIZONA STATE

While the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal, Drew Brees has announced that he will return for his 20th NFL season. Adding a playmaker opposite Michael Thomas would make sense. Coming off a breakout senior season, Aiyuk has the speed and open-field vision to rack up yards after the catch in bunches... SI.COM - KEVIN HANSON

2. PROFOOTBALL FOCUS: WR LAVISKA SHENAULT JR., COLORADO

Shenault’s 4.58 40 can go in the trash, as he pulled up lame during the run with a groin injury...PFF

3. SAINTS WIRE: WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, LSU

Local hometown hero Justin Jefferson impressed at the NFL Combine, and saw his stock rise. The LSU product dropped a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash, flashing his speed...SAINTS WIRE

4. ESPN - MEL KIPER: CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE, AUBURN

This is a really tough pick to project...For now, I'll stay away from QBs in this mock draft and focus on another need with Eli Apple and P.J. Williams free agents...ESPN - KIPER

5. CBS SPORTS: WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, LSU

Wherever he lines up, Jefferson would make New Orleans' offense even more potent...CBS SPORTS

6. NFL NETWORK: WR BRANDON AIYUK, ARIZONA STATE

Aiyuk is one of my favorites in this class. His run-after-the-catch skills would be featured in this Saints offense...NFL - DANIEL JEREMIAH

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (RB27) participates in a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

7. USA TODAY: RB JONATHAN TAYLOR, WISCONSIN

In three years with the Badgers, he averaged more than 2,000 rushing yards per season. Then he flashed at the combine, blazing the fastest 40 (4.39 seconds) for any back and displaying nice receiving skills...USA TODAY

8. THE DRAFT NETWORK: WR JALEN REAGOR, TCU

Pairing him with Michael Thomas would be scary for a team nearing the end of their Super Bowl window...TDN - SIKKEMA

9. PROFOOTBALL NETWORK: WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, LSU

He’s an ideal fit in the Saints offense, and they’re in need of receiver help to compliment Michael Thomas...PFN

10. THE ATHLETIC: WR HENRY RUGGS III, ALABAMA

Bottom line: The Saints need to inject some youth and speed into their wide receiving corps, and Ruggs would make perfect sense for that reason...TA - KATHERINE TERRELL

The consensus of most prominent Post-Combine Mock Drafts are for the Saints to select WR Justin Jefferson from LSU. Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk was another favorite of mock drafters. The most surprising was for New Orleans to pick up Wisconsin’s RB Jonathan Taylor. Why? I do not believe Taylor would be available at #24, but if he was available for Sean Payton, Taylor could serve as a “3 Down Running Back”. He is a great runner, fast (4.39, 40 yd dash), 214 lbs, and great hands. The rumors of RB Alvin Kamara’s pending holdout could force the Saints to consider Taylor if he falls to #24.

What are your thoughts on the Saints Mock Drafts? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future New Orleans Saints coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @SaintsNews and Kyle T. Mosley at @ktmoze

Mike Detillier's 2020 NFL Draft Guide are ready for order at www.mikedetillier.com. Mike will hold an exclusive NFL Draft Masterclass for Saints News Network in March.