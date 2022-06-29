We're almost out of June, and training camp is quickly approaching across the NFL. There's tons of questions we have when it comes to New Orleans going into the buildup that leads to the start of the regular season. Similar to last year, here's 25 questions we have that range from easy to complex when talking about the Saints and their outlook, in no particular order.

John Hendrix

What veteran(s) will be brought in ahead of camp? What are the biggest position battles going into camp? Will Michael Thomas be good to go from his ankle injury? What rookie(s) will step up and shine the most? What undrafted rookie(s) has the best chance to make the final roster? Which second-year player (i.e. Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo) will make the biggest impact? Which running back will shine the most to be the backup to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram? When will we see Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, and Payton Turner? Could they start out on the PUP list? Which free agent pickup (i.e. Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye) will make the biggest impact? Will any players get contract extensions before Week 1? Will Trevor Penning be able to beat out James Hurst for the left tackle spot? What will be the impact of new position coaches like Kodi Burns and Doug Marrone? Will Cesar Ruiz put things together at guard? Who are some players who could legitimately challenge for a starting role or more play time? What impact will Jameis Winston make going in as the unquestioned starter? Furthermore, how will his knee progress? Which players could be on the roster bubble? Which player will have the biggest breakout season? How will the legal proceedings play out for Alvin Kamara and Marcus Maye? How will the defensive play calls continue to take shape building up to the regular season? What players will take on more leadership this season with Malcom Jenkins and Terron Armstead out of the picture? What types of things will Dennis Allen do differently than Sean Payton? Can players who did well in minicamp and OTAs like Bryce Thompson and Kirk Merritt carry over their momentum? Will the offense or defense be more dominant in camp? How will Pete Carmichael fare being in the spotlight calling the plays on offense? Who's going to be this year's camp champ?

As a reminder, rookies will report on July 19, and the veterans will be out there the following week. Expect a training camp schedule announcement by no later than mid-July.

Read More Saints News