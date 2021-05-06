Saints UDFA Profile 2021: Trill Williams

This Syracuse playmaker has the versatility and coverage skills to be an asset to a thin New Orleans secondary.

The New Orleans Saints avoided a big offseason loss when they applied a franchise tag to Marcus Williams, their playmaking free safety. Williams joins a secondary that also returns Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, versatile star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and 13-year veteran S Malcolm Jenkins.

New Orleans led the NFL with 18 interceptions in 2020 and ranked fifth in pass defense, their highest ranking in that category since 2013. However, the Saints had to cut ties with CB Janoris Jenkins in a salary cap move. That loss created a huge need in their defensive backfield.

The team used a 3rd round draft choice on Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo, and Gardner-Johnson is expected to take on even more coverage responsibilities. One thing that makes Gardner-Johnson so unique is his versatility and ability to take on several defensive tasks.

All the Saints 11 undrafted rookie signings face an uphill battle to make the roster. However, there is one player among that group that could bring the same type of versatility that Gardner-Johnson adds to the secondary.

TRILL WILLIAMS, DEFENSIVE BACK (SYRACUSE)

6’1” 198-Lbs.

Duke receiver Aaron Young (81) runs with the ball against Syracuse Orange defensive back Trill Williams (6). Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY

A first-team All-USA Today High School All-American at Archbishop Stepinac High School in New York state, Williams ventured four hours north to attend Syracuse University. His full name Atrilleon Williams, he had 2 interceptions, broke up 2 passes and had 2.5 tackles for loss among 31 total stops as a true freshman for the Orange.

In 2019, Williams led his team with 3 forced fumbles and intercepted a pass while breaking up 3 passes and recording 38 tackles. Ankle surgery would end his 2020 season after just five games. In those five games Williams had 1 interception (returning it for a touchdown) and 5 passes broken up along with a tackle for loss.

Often used around the defensive backfield with Syracuse, Williams struggled most in one-on-one man matchups. Those struggles are especially evident against crossing routes. Doesn't have quick feet ideal for immediate change-of-direction, and needs to refine his technique in press coverage.

When lined up at safety or off the ball, Williams has a tendency to get caught looking into the backfield. That leaves him vulnerable to play-action fakes. As a tackler, he must improve his angles to the ball carrier, especially in the open field. His inexperience as a safety can lead to poor positioning at times.

Boston College tight end Korab Idrizi (85) is tackled by Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY

Williams’ major attribute is his versatility. He has terrific size, along with adequate speed and coverage ability. He’s a physical player that has underrated speed who uses his size well and plays aggressively. Will engage receivers at the line of scrimmage, just needs to play with better leverage and balance.

Williams shows good route anticipation and play diagnosis, especially when he’s off the ball. Has terrific explosion out of his stance toward the ball carrier and delivers a pop as a tackler. He flips nicely out of his stance to run with wideouts down the field. Extremely aggressive in short zones, always looking to create turnovers. His length and ball skills make him a potential playmaker at the next level.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Trill Williams (6) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Trill Williams projects as a coverage safety initially, with the ability to handle slot duties. He’s best when facing the ball and will have to show he can contribute on special teams early, but Williams has the versatility to be a major asset to a thin New Orleans secondary.