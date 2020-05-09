Drew Brees' Top 5 Quarterback Matchups of 2020

The New Orleans Saints can set an NFL record by playing six games against NFL MVP Quarterbacks in a single season.

The NFL released the 2020 schedule and the New Orleans Saints will play in five prime time games, including one on Christmas Day. This could be Drew Brees’ last NFL season. New Orleans will have contests with multiple NFL Pro-Bowlers, first-round picks, and league MVPs at the QB position. In this QB driven league, this year’s schedule is one of the best for outstanding QB matchups in New Orleans Saints history.

Here are Drew Brees' Top 5 QB Matchups of the 2020 NFL Season:

#5 - Matt Ryan (Week 13: Dec. 6th @ Falcons)

© Dale Zanine

No two QBs have faced each other more in NFL History than Brees and Ryan (23 head-to-head matchups). Brees leads the all-time series 14-9 after splitting the series season in 2019. Brees has thrown for over 7,000 yards and 43 TDs in the series. The NFC rivals last contest was on Thanksgiving Day 2019. New Orleans clinched their third consecutive NFC South title in a 26-18 victory over the Falcons.

Saints face the Falcons at home just 2 weeks prior to the Dec. 6th matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be the second of a three game road trip for the Saints.

#4 - Jimmy Garoppolo (Week 10: November 15th vs 49ers)

Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

The 49ers fell short of a Super Bowl title in 2019 losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20. Jimmy G’s 49ers offense failed to score in the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl.

Who can forget last season's fireworks in the Week 14 "Battle on the Bayou?" This game of the year candidate featured Drew Brees’ high flying offense against Jimmy G’s NFC leading 49ers. Both QBs threw for 349 yards and combined for 9 TD passes in a 48-46 49ers victory. A rematch will take place in the Superdome for the second career matchup between Brees and Garoppolo. Fans will have their crossed for another shootout.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers (Week 3: September 27th vs Green Bay)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Brees and Rodgers have not played head-to-head since 2014 when the Saints defeated the Packers 44-23 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Both future Hall of Fame QBs will go down as two of the greatest quarterbacks the league has seen in the last 20 years. The NFL selected Rodgers to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team with Tom Brady over Drew Brees.

Brees is referred to as the greatest quarterback to never earn regular season MVP honors. In Week 3, he and Rodgers will have one last time regular season duel to prove who's the best. The game is an early NFC showdown which could have playoff consequences in 2020. Both QBs and their teams are fighting to earn NFC homefield advantage and another shot for the Lombardi Trophy.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes (Week 15: December 20th vs Chiefs)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first ever matchup between Mahomes and Brees. The Kansas City Chiefs are defending their Super Bowl LIIV title in 2020 with the Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes under center. In his first two years as a starting QB he earned Regular Season & Super Bowl MVP honors after sitting his rookie season behind QB Alex Smith.

Mahomes and Brees are a pair of quarterbacks to pass over 5,000 yards in a single season. The two QBs have both led their teams to Super Bowl championships with MVP performances. This meeting could be the only matchup of their careers for Brees and Mahomes. The fans will witness the all-time passing leader, Brees, and what could be the league's future passing leader, Mahomes. Fans across the nation will have eyes locked to their screens for the duel. This one has "the game of the year” written all over it.

#1 Tom Brady (Week 1: September 13th vs Buccaneers)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady leaving Foxboro for Tampa Bay was the major news of the offseason and the schedule makers agree. Brady vs Brees Week 1... it does not get any better than this. Brees and Brady place first and second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns.



The future Hall of Fame QBs last met in 2017 when Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Brees holds a 3-2 record over Brady in their career match-ups. Two of his wins came with the San Diego Chargers (2001-2005) and one as a member of the Saints in 2009. Brees’ lone victory over Brady as a Saint occurred during the team’s Super Bowl title run in 2009. Brees has thrown for 12 TDs, 1 INT within the 5 career matchups with Brady.

