NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 18

The Saints will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for a MUST WIN showdown with their top nemesis, the Atlanta Falcons. The team has to find a way to advance to 9-8. One key advantage may be the red zone offense. Coach Sean Payton echoed on a conference call,

"I think number one, we're playing with good eyes, playing good zone. I think we've gotten off the field on third down. We talk about that play, that third down play in the red area that if the offense converts a lot of times leads to a touchdown and in that drive and I think that we're rushing the passer. I think DA (Dennis Allen) and those guys have done a real good job. It's not complex with a ton of scheme. But ultimately, if a team gets inside the 20, your goal is to force them to kick field goals." Coach Sean Payton

The NFC dominates the Top 3 in the last power rankings of the regular season. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints still have a good shot at making the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls down a touchdown reception against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers retain the top spot closing out the regular season with a 37-10 blowout win against the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were the show's stars with 288 passing yards and 138 receiving yards, respectively. Green Bay is in a prime position to lock up the number 1 seed in the NFC as they currently sit at 13-3.

Good News: The road to the Super Bowl runs through historic Lambeau Field for the NFC.

Bad News: Sunday's Packers' game is forecasted to be one of the coldest at Lambeau Field history.

Credit: USA Today Sports

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Bucs were one of the few top teams to win last week as they defeated the New York Jets 28-24. Tom Brady led the game-winning drive late in the 4th quarter as he racked up 410 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The Bucs are right on the heels of the Packers, but Tampa still has some injuries and prime-time stunts they need to overcome.

Good News: The Bucs may get two key stars back just in time for the playoffs.

Bad News: The team was plagued with chaos in the receiver room this week.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) eludes the Washington Football Team rush during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 are awaiting final NFC seeding.

Good News: Dallas clinched the NFC East.

Bad News: Safety Donovan Wilson did not travel with the team Friday because of illness, but he reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos and lead the AFC West.

Good News: The Chiefs continue the quest for post-season victory with their defense leading the way.

Bad News: Penalties have been costly for the Chiefs this season.

Josh Norman | Derrick Henry© George Walker IV / T | 2022 Jan 7

5. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans make their way back into the top 5 after a 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Titans have flown under the radar for a good portion of the season and have surprised many as one of the best teams in the NFL. Tennessee currently sits at the top of the AFC standings and are likely looking at a first-round bye.

Good News: Derrick Henry is set to return just in time for the playoffs.

Bad News: The Titans must beat the Texans for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) jumps from Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield (38) as cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) also defends in the second half at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

14. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints gained some momentum after an 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans had some key contributors return from injury and the COVID list, which was a huge help for the team. Taysom Hill looked more comfortable as the quarterback, and the defense was terrific, especially late in the fourth quarter. The Saints are now right at the door of making the playoffs.

Good News: Ryan Ramczyk returned to practice.

Bad News: The Saints organization downgraded Mark Ingram on their latest injury report.