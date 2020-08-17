Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 6, Ryan Ramczyk

The New Orleans Saints have officially kicked off their training camp. It won't be the same as before, as a limited sample of media will be in attendance and no fans will be able to see their team. In fact, there won't be fans at the first game against the Bucs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome either. While that could still change, the players and coaches are still adamantly preparing their respective squads.

We continue counting down and profiling our top Saints players of 2020 heading into the new season, and today's focus centers around arguably their best piece of the offensive line. However, let's recap before we dive in.

The Countdown

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 - Ryan Ramczyk

Ryan Ramczyk was nothing short of special in 2019, finishing as an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro. Ramczyk was also selected to PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC team in addition to being the highest-graded offensive tackle on Pro Football Focus at 90.9 overall. This all came on 1,113 snaps for the Saints offense en route to his best graded season yet, and didn't allow a single sack on his 613 pass-blocking snaps.

The stellar protection of Drew Brees started right out of the gate when he didn't allow Houston's J.J. Watt to register a single stat in the season opener. No matter what kind of pass-rushing threat Ramczyk faced last season, he answered the call. The former first-rounder also finished a second consecutive season as the league's best run-blocking lineman. Ramczyk was even dubbed one of PFF's best offensive tackles of the decade recently. Despite the countless accolades, Ramczyk wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Ramczyk's Outlook in 2020

Ramczyk should continue to be the golden standard at right tackle and remain one of the premiere offensive linemen in the league. He recently came in at No. 82 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020, which is a good sign that more people are paying attention to what he brings to the table.

Along with Terron Armstead, the Saints have one of the NFL's best tackle duos. The best part of each of them is that they know they are far from perfect, and can always improve on.

“There's always a whole laundry list of things that I'd like to improve on," Ramczyk said on Sunday afternoon.

"But I think there's a couple of things in the run and pass game, just little things that, consistently, I would like to improve on. I'm talking really small details, just like where I carry my hands in my pass game, my pad level in my pass game and run game, certain stuff like footwork on the play side of outside or inside zone run. Really little details like that I have been working on a little bit in the off season.”

As long as Ramczyk in the lineup, there's no doubting that the Saints offense can move the chains and help keep Brees upright.