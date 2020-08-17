SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame Day
Search

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 6, Ryan Ramczyk

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have officially kicked off their training camp. It won't be the same as before, as a limited sample of media will be in attendance and no fans will be able to see their team. In fact, there won't be fans at the first game against the Bucs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome either. While that could still change, the players and coaches are still adamantly preparing their respective squads.

We continue counting down and profiling our top Saints players of 2020 heading into the new season, and today's focus centers around arguably their best piece of the offensive line. However, let's recap before we dive in.

The Countdown

USATSI_13334326_168388330_lowres
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 - Ryan Ramczyk

Ryan Ramczyk was nothing short of special in 2019, finishing as an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro. Ramczyk was also selected to PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC team in addition to being the highest-graded offensive tackle on Pro Football Focus at 90.9 overall. This all came on 1,113 snaps for the Saints offense en route to his best graded season yet, and didn't allow a single sack on his 613 pass-blocking snaps. 

The stellar protection of Drew Brees started right out of the gate when he didn't allow Houston's J.J. Watt to register a single stat in the season opener. No matter what kind of pass-rushing threat Ramczyk faced last season, he answered the call. The former first-rounder also finished a second consecutive season as the league's best run-blocking lineman. Ramczyk was even dubbed one of PFF's best offensive tackles of the decade recently. Despite the countless accolades, Ramczyk wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Ramczyk's Outlook in 2020

Ramczyk should continue to be the golden standard at right tackle and remain one of the premiere offensive linemen in the league. He recently came in at No. 82 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020, which is a good sign that more people are paying attention to what he brings to the table.

Along with Terron Armstead, the Saints have one of the NFL's best tackle duos. The best part of each of them is that they know they are far from perfect, and can always improve on.

“There's always a whole laundry list of things that I'd like to improve on," Ramczyk said on Sunday afternoon. 

"But I think there's a couple of things in the run and pass game, just little things that, consistently, I would like to improve on. I'm talking really small details, just like where I carry my hands in my pass game, my pad level in my pass game and run game, certain stuff like footwork on the play side of outside or inside zone run. Really little details like that I have been working on a little bit in the off season.”

As long as Ramczyk in the lineup, there's no doubting that the Saints offense can move the chains and help keep Brees upright. 

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Training Camp: 53-man Roster Prediction

After a tumultuous offseason throughout the league, New Orleans Saints training camp is finally back! Here are my predictions for the Saints 53-man Roster.

Bob Rose

25 important Saints training camp questions

Monday kicks off padded practice for the Saints, and we look at 25 important questions that should get answered over the next month.

John Hendrix

Ryan Ramczyk: Ready for full-pads and improving his technique

New Orleans Saints All-Pro right tackle, Ryan Ramcyzk, spoke about his desire to improve, C/G Cesar Ruiz, and ready for full pads this week in training camp.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Training Camp: Transactions & Media Calls in Week 3

New Orleans Saints had several transactions reported to the NFL and media call highlights in Week 3 of training camp from August 9, 2020, to August 16, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: WR, Part 2

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Wide Receivers to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

Saints and Bucs tight race to win Super Bowl 55

The two future Hall of Fame QBs, Brees and Brady, will battle for the Super Bowl 55 title in 2020.  One news website, has the Bucs favored over the Saints and Chiefs.

Dr.C

Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Safety

New Orleans has one major change on their back end, and look for more turnovers from it's safety unit.

Bob Rose

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Wide Receivers, Part 1

The Saints News Network projects the team's Wide Receivers to earn roster spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Cornerback

New Orleans has a pair of elite shutdown corners, but questions remain about the depth of this unit.

Bob Rose

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Center position

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Centers to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

by

doyB