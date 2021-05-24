Which Saints Rookie Are You Most Excited About?

The Saints had a fairly strong draft, but only time will tell how impactful 2021's rookies will be. That doesn't mean we can't be excited about them.

It won't be too long until we get our first glimpse of the 2021 Saints. COVID-19 directly affected everything last year at this time, and for the football world, they did make it through an entire season with some bumps and bruises along the way. Unfortunately, a traditional mini and training camp was not in the plans, and when things did come through, not many got a glimpse of last year's rookie class.

This season looks to be different and more 'business as usual', which brings a certain element of excitement to the table. New Orleans had a pretty strong draft class on the surface, and some of their undrafted additions could turn out to be huge. Like we did with the way-too-early season record predictions and most anticipated game, the Saints News Network Team got together to discuss which rookie to be most excited about.

Kyle T. Mosley

Kawaan Baker at wide receiver is an interesting player. He reminds me of a blend between Joe Horn and Lance Moore, but taller than both. Could he steal playing time and make the team just like wide receiver Marquez Callaway did last season? We shall see.

Bob Rose

I'm really looking forward to seeing the Saints' first three draft picks in action. Defensive end Payton Turner, LB Pete Werner, and CB Paulson Adebo should all play key roles in how New Orleans fares in 2021.

Adebo should hopefully fill a pressing need at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore, and Turner has the physical ability to fit right in with a disruptive New Orleans defensive line. Pete Werner is the draft pick I believe should have the biggest initial impact, even more than Adebo. Werner is an extremely intelligent player with underrated athleticism around the line of scrimmage. He'll be in the mix to start alongside All-Pro LB Demario Davis right away. The Saints like to use nickel packages quite a bit, keeping just two linebackers on the field. Werner will have to quickly show that he's up to the task of handling that responsibility.

Brendan Boylan

Paulson Adebo is the rookie I am most excited about. The third-round selection was a former wideout who made the transition to defensive back during his college career. His impeccable ball skills and big frame make him a perfect pairing with the Saints talented defensive backfield, and Adebo could be the team’s No. 2 corner for years to come. However, Adebo will need to grow in his technique and physicality to reach his full potential. Camp should be telling for where he lands on the Saints depth chart but there is a lot of potential in this kid.

New Orleans has a lot of potential in some of their rookies, and players like Werner and Adebo are easily ones to get excited about. However, the pressure may be on a bit for both of them, as they are potential solutions to fill the voids left behind from how the offseason has played out. The Saints aren't scared to throw a rookie in the mix, and everyone knows by now how instrument the 2017 draft class was for the team. You can almost take it to the bank that at least one or two undrafted guys make the squad, and we've seen how impactful they can be.