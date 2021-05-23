Way-Too-Early Saints Season Record Predictions

We've seen how free agency and the draft has played out for the Saints, so given all of the information, what regular season record will New Orleans finish with in 2021?

There's a lot of void left behind in the NFL calendar year after the schedule drops. You'll see a few things here and there, but for the most part the lull is here to stay for the foreseeable future. That doesn't mean we can't talk about a ton of Saints things. On Saturday, we talked about the most anticipated game for the new season. Today, we give some thoughts on how the regular season plays out for New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

The early part of the season, the Saints will be facing an identity crisis with new leadership at quarterback. Also, will the defense be able to make stops in the secondary in the first four games of the season? The team hasn't acquired a true second starter opposite Marshon Lattimore. Questions remain in the linebacking corps. I believe after the bye in Week 6 that the team will start to put all the missing pieces into place.

Record prediction: 11-6

Bob Rose

I believe the Saints still have a roster capable of a deep playoff run on both sides of the ball. Offseason losses thinned their formidable depth and created some questions at some positions, but I feel more positive about this squad than most of the odds makers.

Quarterback is obviously a key, and I'm extremely concerned about the cornerback and linebacker spots. However, their schedule looks favorable on paper, and I think this team will have a chip on their shoulder looking to prove they can win without Drew Brees.

Record prediction: 12-5

Brendan Boylan

The Saints enter a year of uncertainty after 15 years with Drew Brees at the helm, as the torch has been passed to Jameis Winston. The former number one overall selection has a shot to restart his NFL career in the Big Easy, surrounded by an abundance of talent. However, the Saints’ cap casualties leave plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

I expect the Saints to compete for a NFC South Title and a playoff spot. Winston is banking on a bounce back season to cash out in the summer, and the Saints should be hungry after a fourth consecutive season with a heartbreaking playoff exit.

Record prediction: I’ll take the Saints at 12-5 in 2021.

The current Vegas odds have the Saints line between 9-9.5, depending on which betting site you look at. So, we're all taking the over right now. When discussing early schedule impressions and thoughts, the ceiling for Sean Payton's team feels around 11 wins. They have a ton of talent and strong coaching, but we want to see the major questions answered.

Typically, the Saints tend to have some early season struggles and then hit a big stride, going on a good winning streak. We'll see if that happens this year, but the way the schedule shapes up, it is highly possible. The Buccaneers are hard to debate as the favorites to win the division, and the path for New Orleans to get into the postseason will most likely be as a Wild Card with the way the playoff format plays out.

We've been pleasantly surprised at how well the Saints have fared over the past several years, and to suggest that they'll just fall flat on their face this season it's borderline ludicrous.

