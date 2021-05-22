Staff Picks: Most Anticipated Saints Game of 2021

The Saints have a lot of intriguing games on their 2021 schedule, so which one are you looking forward to most?

We're less than two weeks removed from the NFL schedule dropping, which brought a really appealing lineup for the Saints in 2021. We had some early thoughts and impressions with how it all played out, and it's good to see that New Orleans is still drawing a lot of eyes in primetime despite facing life without Drew Brees. The Saints News Network team recently got together to weigh in on what game will be the one to look forward to most in the new season. Here's some thoughts.

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle T. Mosley

Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The Bills are a rising team in the league. I am interested to see how they handle a primetime game on the road inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It should be an electric atmosphere.

Bob Rose

The game I'm most looking forward to for the Saints is the Oct. 25 Monday night game at Seattle. The season opener against Green Bay is a juicy matchup on paper, but not a true indicator of how good I think this team can be. Seattle is one of the tougher places in the league to play, and the Seahawks look like a probable playoff contender. This primetime showdown will be the sixth game of the season for New Orleans, and will be a true litmus test for whether the Saints are bonafide contenders in 2021.

Brendan Boylan

Headed into the first year of a 17-game schedule, the Saints have a handful of primetime games to be excited for. However, one sticks out among the rest to me. Thanksgiving games seem to have become a tradition for the Big Easy, and continue with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2021. This should serve as an interesting late-season test for the Saints against one of the AFC’s best young teams. Jameis Winston vs. Josh Allen should be electric, and on national television it should draw a great viewing audience for a Dark Horse Super Bowl Preview.

New Orleans has a ton of intriguing games, and the two personal finalists for me would be at the Titans (Week 10) and the road primetime matchup against the Bucs (Week 15). The game in Nashville is certain to draw a huge crowd, and the last time the Saints played them in 2019 was highly entertaining. That game also didn't have Derrick Henry.

A lot of praise has gone into how good the Saints run defense has looked, although their vaunted 100-yard rusher streak came to an end last season against the Eagles. New Orleans will undoubtedly face some talented running backs in the early part of the season like Aaron Jones, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley, but the real litmus test of how strong their defensive line looks might come in that Titans matchup.

The second matchup is the return of Jameis Winston to Tampa. That could be a very promising late-season gem of a game, and it could have major NFC South implications. Winston vs. Tom Brady doesn't have the punch like Drew Brees vs. Brady does, but this game offers tons of a storylines in addition to the rematch factor. Raymond James Stadium will be packed out for this primetime showdown.

