Fabiano: Saints TE Adam Trautman is a 'Deep Sleeper' in 2021 Fantasy Football

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano believes under Sean Payton that second-year tight end Adam Trautman is a deep sleeper for fantasy football owners in 2021.

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano believes under Sean Payton that second-year tight end Adam Trautman is a 'deep sleeper' for fantasy football owners in 2021.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of an NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fabiano can pinpoint a player's projected fantasy football value when connected with a particular NFL coach and style of offense.

The SI fantasy football expert joined SI betting authority Bill Enright to analyze the NFC South's coaches and their effect on fantasy football in 2021.

"Historically a powerhouse on offense, that's Sean Payton's group down in New Orleans," said Enright. He proceeded, "we know Drew Brees is no longer under center there, but we still expect a lot of big-time point-scoring plays from anyone that is going to play under Sean Payton."

Still, fantasy analysts project New Orleans' RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas as high selections on fantasy draft boards after Brees' retirement.

Much of Sean Payton's offensive game plan will focus on the duo's usage to support either quarterbacks Winston or Hill.

Trautman becomes the Saints' third option and a 'deep sleeper' for 2021 fantasy team rosters.

You are one step away from receiving more New Orleans Saints news and updates in our FREE newsletter!

PFF's 2021 Saints Fantasy Projections Offensive Players

Alvin Kamara, RB - 276 points

Michael Thomas, WR - 242 points

Jameis Winston, QB - 188.5 points

Taysom Hill, QB - 168.8 points

Tre'Quan Smith, WR - 140.3 points

Latavius Murray, RB - 126.1 points

Adam Trautman, TE - 103.5 points

Marquez Callaway, WR - 51.0 points

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR - 46.2 points

Nick Vannett, TE - 43.8 points

Deonte Harris, WR - 30.3 points

Juwan Johnson, WR/TE - 27.4 points

Ty Montgomery, RB/WR - 18.3 points

Ian Book, QB - 16.0 points

Kawaan Baker, WR - 9.3 points

Garrett Griffin, TE - 9.3 points

Dwayne Washington, RB - 8.2 points

*Projections compiled by PFF

Credit: New Orleans Saints; Saints TE Adam Trautman at 2021 Saints Minicamp

PAYTON'S FANTASY TENDENCIES

Sean Payton has his tendencies.

The one tendency to evaluate is his use of the tight end position.

The Saints released veteran tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill this offseason, and the young rookie Trautman from 2020 becomes the unit's leader.

Adam Trautman will assume the role of TE1 for New Orleans in 2021.

According to FantasyPros.com, the Dayton product's fantasy production in 2020 was 23.1 points in 12 games for a 1.9 pts per game average.

So why does Fabiano believe the second-year pro will be productive and considered a 'deep sleeper' in fantasy this season?

Fabs looked at Coach Payton as the foundation for his reasoning. Payton's offense has produced six top ten fantasy tight ends.

"Three of those came from Jimmy Graham in 2011, 2013, and 2014. He was an absolute beast back in the day. But Jared Cook also was a Top 10 Tight End in 2019. Ben Watson in 2015. Jeremy Shockey when Payton was the OC [offensive coordinator] for the Giants in 2002. Now that's good news for Adam Trousleepersho is one of my favorite deep sleepers among tight ends," explained Fabiano.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Sean Payton's Top 10 Fantasy Tight Ends

2002 - Jeremy Shockey, Giants 2011 - Jimmy Graham, Saints 2013 - Jimmy Graham, Saints 2014 - Jimmy Graham, Saints 2015 - Ben Watson, Saints 2019 - Jared Cook, Saints

It makes sense. Whoever becomes the Saints' starter at quarterback will need to rely on a short-to-immediate route-running receiver. So either Winston or Hill could utilize Trautman as a 'third option' in New Orleans' offensive scheme.

The fantasy football specialist called the other Saints receivers a "mixed-match" group and is eager to see Trautman emerge during the "preseason and training camp."

"And once again, [Trautman] is a very nice late-round pick because this offense has been tight end friendly," stated Fabiano.

So Saints fantasy football owners, you do not let Adam Trautman slip too far in your respective drafts.

Can we expect a big year for Trautman as "The Man" at tight end for the Saints in 2021?

We shall see.

Read More Saints Articles:

Is Taysom Hill a fantasy FLEX option if he does not win the Saints' starting quarterback job in New Orleans?