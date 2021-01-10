NFC Wild Card 2021: Saints Inactives
The Saints know what's at stake this postseason, and they look to make their mark in their opening Wild Card meeting with the Bears on Sunday. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans.
- DB Ken Crawley
- OL Derrick Kelly II
- WR Austin Carr
- WR Juwan Johnson
- RB Ty Montgomery
- DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)
- DL Malcolm Roach
Trey Hendrickson was ruled out of action on the team's final injury report, as well as Nick Easton (concussion). Easton was later moved to injured reserve on Saturday, which included the activations of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Patrick Robinson, and Deonte Harris. They're all active for the Saints today, as well as the returns of Josh Hill, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Patrick Robinson.
