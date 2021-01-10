NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
NFC Wild Card 2021: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints, as they're just about to do battle with the Bears on Wild Card Weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints know what's at stake this postseason, and they look to make their mark in their opening Wild Card meeting with the Bears on Sunday. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans.

  • DB Ken Crawley
  • OL Derrick Kelly II
  • WR Austin Carr
  • WR Juwan Johnson
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Trey Hendrickson was ruled out of action on the team's final injury report, as well as Nick Easton (concussion). Easton was later moved to injured reserve on Saturday, which included the activations of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Patrick Robinson, and Deonte Harris. They're all active for the Saints today, as well as the returns of Josh Hill, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Patrick Robinson.

Be sure to check out our Pregame Report from this morning on how you can keep up with all the action today, as well as tune into our Pregame Show on our Saints News Network Facebook page.

