NFC Wild Card 2021: Saints Inactives

The Saints know what's at stake this postseason, and they look to make their mark in their opening Wild Card meeting with the Bears on Sunday. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans.

DB Ken Crawley

OL Derrick Kelly II

WR Austin Carr

WR Juwan Johnson

RB Ty Montgomery

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)

DL Malcolm Roach

Trey Hendrickson was ruled out of action on the team's final injury report, as well as Nick Easton (concussion). Easton was later moved to injured reserve on Saturday, which included the activations of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Patrick Robinson, and Deonte Harris. They're all active for the Saints today, as well as the returns of Josh Hill, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Patrick Robinson.

