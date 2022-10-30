It's game day, with the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) being one of seven noon kickoffs across the NFL. Of course, action gets started early with the Broncos and Jaguars in London (8:30 a.m. CT kickoff). Despite a tough start, New Orleans is very alive when it comes to the NFC South. Here's our Week 8 pregame report.

All-Time Series: The Raiders lead the all-time series matchup 7-6-1 and have won the past two matchups.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT), Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 109 (LV), 132 (NO) | XM: 387 (LV), 229 (NO)

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Raiders -1.5 (O/U at 49.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/21/20 - Raiders 34, Saints 24

9/11/16 - Raiders 35, Saints 34

11/18/12 - Saints 38, Raiders 17

10/12/08 - Saints 34, Raiders 3

10/24/04 - Saints 31, Raiders 26

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in green. FOX has the doubleheader on Sunday.

Saints Storylines

HOPING FOR A TURNAROUND: The locker room was one of the most positive atmospheres to be around this week. At least on the surface, things look to be moving in the right direction. The Saints have 10 games left on the schedule and in the division race, but they're going to have to string together some wins. Of course, they're going to have to do it without several key players in Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore. These next two games could be for the season.

CONTAINING JOSH JACOBS: He's been red-hot over the past three games, rushing for over 140 yards in each with 6 rushing touchdowns. Overall, New Orleans has struggled defensively, particularly with some tackling issues and some big plays. The Saints can't afford to keep this going, regardless of how the offense has been performing. This defense was supposed to be borderline elite, and have fallen short of those expectations. How they control Jacobs will be key, but they'll also have their hands full with Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller.

DALTON AT THE HELM: Andy Dalton will start for the Saints for the foreseeable future, as Dennis Allen said it was an 'offensive decision' that led to them sticking with the veteran despite both quarterbacks being 'healthy'. Needless to say, Dalton's performance will go under a microscope. The team can't afford any errors if they want to climb out of this hole. Dalton doesn't have to be perfect, just be smart.

