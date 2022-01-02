Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers Odds, Prop Bets, and Key Stats for Week 17

    The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17.
    The New Orleans Saints (7-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17 from Sports Illustrated's Betting.

    Alvin Kamara

    The Panthers are eliminated, yet the Saints are clinging to playoff life-support going into this critical match of NFC South foes.

    THE BETTING

    New Orleans Saints (-6.5), Carolina Panthers (+6.5)

    PLAYER PROP BETS

    Taysom Hill

    • 184.5 yards, 0.5 Passing TD, Longest Pass Completion 32.5 yards.  
    • Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.  
    • Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

    Alvin Kamara

    • 66.5 Rushing yards, 0.5 Rushing TDs, 18.5 Rushing attempts
    • Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
    • And he has added 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.
    • He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

    THE ODDS

    Saints-Panthers Betting Week 17

    Over/Under insights

    • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
    • So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.
    • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 2.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
    • This contest's total is 5.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
    • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.
    • The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
    USATSI_16786729
    • Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-8-0 this season.
    • The Saints have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
    • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
    • This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers surrender (23.0).
    • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
    • The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per outing (300.8).
    • New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up over 300.8 yards.
    • The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
    • In Carolina's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
    • The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
    • Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
    • This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).
    • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.
    • The Panthers average 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
    • In games that Carolina picks up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
    • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

    Home and Road Insights

    • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
    • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
    • This year, in seven home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
    • This season, Saints home games average 44.6 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).
    • Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
    • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
    • In seven away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.
    • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

