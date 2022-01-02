New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers Odds, Prop Bets, and Key Stats for Week 17

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17.

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17 from Sports Illustrated's Betting.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara; Credit: USA Today Sports

The Panthers are eliminated, yet the Saints are clinging to playoff life-support going into this critical match of NFC South foes.

THE BETTING

New Orleans Saints (-6.5), Carolina Panthers (+6.5)

Wager $10 on CAR to Beat NO: $34.00, Lose by less than 6.5: $20.00, To Lose: $13.33

Wager $10 on NO to Beat CAR:$13.33, Win by 6.5:$18.50 to Lose: $34.00

PLAYER PROP BETS

Taysom Hill

184.5 yards, 0.5 Passing TD, Longest Pass Completion 32.5 yards.

Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Alvin Kamara

66.5 Rushing yards, 0.5 Rushing TDs, 18.5 Rushing attempts

Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.

He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

THE ODDS

Over/Under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 2.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.

The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-8-0 this season.

The Saints have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers surrender (23.0).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per outing (300.8).

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up over 300.8 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers Stats and Trends

In Carolina's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Panthers average 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).

In games that Carolina picks up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and Road Insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in seven home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

This season, Saints home games average 44.6 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Saints Coverage in Week 17