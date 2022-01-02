Publish date:
New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers Odds, Prop Bets, and Key Stats for Week 17
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17.
The New Orleans Saints (7-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) game odds, bets, and over/under for the NFC South clash in Week 17 from Sports Illustrated's Betting.
The Panthers are eliminated, yet the Saints are clinging to playoff life-support going into this critical match of NFC South foes.
THE BETTING
New Orleans Saints (-6.5), Carolina Panthers (+6.5)
- Wager $10 on CAR to Beat NO: $34.00, Lose by less than 6.5: $20.00, To Lose: $13.33
- Wager $10 on NO to Beat CAR:$13.33, Win by 6.5:$18.50 to Lose: $34.00
PLAYER PROP BETS
Taysom Hill
- 184.5 yards, 0.5 Passing TD, Longest Pass Completion 32.5 yards.
- Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Alvin Kamara
- 66.5 Rushing yards, 0.5 Rushing TDs, 18.5 Rushing attempts
- Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.
- He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
Read More
THE ODDS
Over/Under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 2.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.
- The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Saints Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-8-0 this season.
- The Saints have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers surrender (23.0).
- New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
- The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per outing (300.8).
- New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up over 300.8 yards.
- The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Panthers.
Panthers Stats and Trends
- In Carolina's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
- This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).
- Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.
- The Panthers average 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
- In games that Carolina picks up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).
Home and Road Insights
- At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
- At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
- This year, in seven home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
- This season, Saints home games average 44.6 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).
- Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
- In seven away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.
- The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
Saints Coverage in Week 17
- Mark Ingram to Miss Panthers Game
- Saints Pregame Report, How to Watch Panthers Game | Week 17
- Saints are in 'Unfamiliar Territory'
- Saints Fantasy Football Week 17
- Saints Saturday Roster Moves in Week 17
- Terron Armstead to Have Surgery this Offseason
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 17
- Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack
- Saints Friday Injury Report | Week 17
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense