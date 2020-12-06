NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 13: Saints Inactives

Several players were previously ruled out for the Saints on Friday, and the rest of the inactives are here for their rematch with the Falcons.
The Saints are just about set to do battle with the Falcons to help kickoff Week 13 across the NFL. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans in their NFC South bout with Atlanta.

  • WR Deonte Harris (neck)
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • CB Janoris Jenkins (knee)
  • DB Grant Haley
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
  • DE Marcus Davenport (concussion)
  • DT Malcolm Roach

The team previously ruled out Jenkins, Montgomery, and Davenport on their final injury report. On Saturday, a host of moves were made by the team, which included activating Sheldon Rankins from injured reserve. Rookie Marquez Callaway went to injured reserve with a knee injury, while the team called up Juwan Johnson and Will Clapp as COVID-19 replacements. The team also elevated Anthony Zettel and Tommylee Lewis from the practice squad, while signing Grant Haley to the active roster from the practice squad.

Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and Deonte Harris (neck) were questionable entering Sunday, with Robinson being a late addition to the injury report on Friday. However, Robinson will play and is expected to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

