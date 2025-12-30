Saints Expected To Lose 5-Year Veteran For Season Finale

The New Orleans Saints have just one more game left in the 2025 regular season and it sounds like the team will play it without the services of tight end Jack Stoll.

The 27-year-old exited the team's Week 17 contest against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury that required him to get carted to the locker room and quickly get ruled out. On Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that the expectation is that Stoll will miss the Week 18 season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, but that the injury "isn’t as bad as feared."

"Saints TE Jack Stoll’s knee injury is expected to keep him out of action this week, per source. Sounds like the injury isn’t as bad as feared. He’s set to become free agent this offseason," Underhill wrote on X on Monday.

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jack Stoll (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The five-year veteran signed with the Saints as a free agent in March. He was initially cut by the team when it had to trim down its roster ahead of Week 1 and joined the practice squad. It didn't take long for him to be promoted to the active roster and Stoll ended up playing in 15 games -- including four starts -- for the franchise. He finishes the season with six catches for 46 yards while getting most of his playing time as a blocker or on special teams.

This may not sound like a big loss, but it's yet another injury for the team to deal with in a sea of them. The offense is littered with injuries right now and the tight end room specifically has been hit with Stoll and Foster Moreau getting hurt. The Saints will enter the Week 18 finale with Juwan Johnson -- who is having a career year -- and Taysom Hill -- who very well could be playing his final game with the franchise -- at tight end.

Health has been an issue for the Saints and this is yet another example, but fortunately, Underhill made it sound like it wasn't as bad as it could've been.

