Historic Performance Stood Out In Saints Win Over Cleveland
The New Orleans Saints won their second straight game with a 35-14 defeat of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In improving their record to 4-7, the Saints notched their second straight under interim coach Darren Rizzi. They also kept alive their slim hopes in the NFC South.
New Orleans broke open a close game with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to close out the win. They moved the ball well offensively, with their 473 total yards were the most of this season and highest since a Week 8 win over the Colts last year.
Defensively, the Saints were kept on the ropes by 395 yards and several long passes from QB Jameis Winston. The defense did perform much better against the run, holding Cleveland to just 66 yards and 3.6 per carry, and stiffened up close to the red zone.
In a game full of big plays from both sides, here were some of the biggest performers from New Orleans.
Honorable Mention
• Derek Carr
• Taliese Fuaga
• Demario Davis
• Saints Defensive Line
Cleveland DE Myles Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and came into Sunday's game with seven sacks, 26 pressures, and 10 tackles for loss. Against New Orleans, Garrett failed to record even a single tackle or pressure in 45 snaps. Much of the reason for that was Saints rookie LT Taliese Fuaga. While he got help on several plays from TE Foster Moreau, Fuaga dominated Garrett for much of the afternoon in probably the best outing of what has been a very good rookie year.
The performance of Fuaga and the rest of the offensive line kept QB Derek Carr unbothered most of the day and helped the Saints to a season-high 214 yards on the ground. Carr did his part also, throwing for 248 yards and two scores while finding seven different receivers. He was both smart and accurate, completing 21 of 27 throws with half of those incompletions being throwaways.
This has not been a banner year for the New Orleans defense. However, a defensive front led by Bryan Bresee, Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Chase Young played arguably their best collective game of the season, with Davis adding in his own standout performance on the day.
Davis led all defenders with 13 overall tackles. Many of those at the line of scrimmage or for minimal gain. He also had two key pass breakups that were near interceptions.
The defensive line accounted for all three sacks of Winston, also adding in six QB hits and several other pressures while combining for six stops for a loss.
Any of these players deserve ''game ball'' recognition. However, they were all overshadowed by one player deserving of the lone Game Ball for his performance.
Taysom Hill
As we've seen, Hill is capable of an eye-popping stat line. Sunday's performance was his best ever and is only the tip of the indication of his meaning to the team. His statistical performance against the Browns almost defys logic.
Passing: 1-2 18 yards, 1 interception
Receiving: 8-50 yards, 1 fumble
Rushing: 7-138 yards, 3 touchdowns
Kick Return: 1-42 yards
An incredible 248 all-purpose yards on only 18 touches is impressive enough, but Hill's impact went even further than that. He lined up in six different positions throughout the game, keeping the Cleveland defense off balance all afternoon.
Hill also had a key block on a 53-yard punt return by Dante Pettis that was just a half a foot out of bounds from being an 88-yard scoring return. The return ultimately set up a key fourth quarter touchdown.
Hill's 138 rushing yards were a career-high, as were his 8 pass receptions. His three touchdowns matched a career best. Yes, the turnovers were a negative blemish, but each came on spectacular plays by Cleveland CB Denzel Ward.
Even Hill's interception set NFL history. According to Pro Football Focus, Hill became the first player since Frank Jackson in 1961 with the Dallas Texans to have three rushing touchdowns, 50 yards receiving, and throw an interception in the same game.
Hill is only the second player since 1950 to have over 100 rushing yards, three rushing scores, and eight receptions in the same game. His 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Cleveland is the fourth longest in Saints team history.
Taysom Hill had an amazing day in his team's win over the Browns. Going forward, it's almost impossible to expect this same kind of statistical performance. However, he'll be a huge part of any offensive success by New Orleans.