Saints Reportedly Make Significant Decision on Bryan Bresee

When the New Orleans Saints selected Clemson star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee with pick No. 29 in the 2023 NFL Draft, there were significant expectations.

Saying Bresee has surpassed expectations is an overstatement, but he does have 16 sacks in his first three seasons with the Saints. However, the 24-year-old lineman regressed statistically in 2025 after posting a career-high eight sacks the previous season.

Bresee has, in the Saints' eyes, proven enough to earn another year with the team. General manager Mickey Loomis and the front office reportedly exercised Bresee's fifth-year option, according to Nick Underhill, keeping him with New Orleans through the 2027 season.

Bresee could stand out with the Saints in 2026

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The Saints picked up Bryan Bresee's fifth-year option, I'm told," Underhill wrote. "He is now under contract through the 2027 season."

Since Bresee was chosen in the first round, the Saints had the option to extend his contract for a fifth year. The guaranteed amount for this fifth year is $13.93 million, according to OverTheCap, a figure calculated based on his playing time and awards. Bresee qualifies for the basic tier, which is the cheapest tier assigned to players who do not meet the playtime threshold.

Bresee's PFF grades improved in 2025 from the previous year, but he still only earned a 52.9 overall grade, ranking 88th out of 134 eligible defensive tackles. It's also important to note that he isn't a traditional defensive tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Bresee excels more at rushing the passer than a typical defensive tackle and usually struggles with run defense.

The former first-round pick appeared in 15 games for the Saints last season, totaling 667 snaps, which is under 60% of the team's snaps. More than half of Bresee's snaps came from either the left or right defensive tackle positions, but he also played nearly 200 snaps from one of the edge positions.

For the Saints, it's a smart move to take a chance on a former first-round pick who has shown flashes at times. If Bresee had made a Pro Bowl within his first three seasons, his fifth-year option would've been worth over $22 million, making the decision more difficult for the front office. If Bresee can demonstrate he's worth a long-term extension, the Saints will likely do it. However, for now, it appears he will have two "prove-it' years with the Saints in 2026 and 2027.