Saints Need to Call Colts About Trade for Disgruntled Veteran CB

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. These issues got even worse when they lost Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor, among others, in free agency. Cameron Jordan is still a free agent, as of Friday, and the Saints don't seem to be in a hurry to re-sign him this offseason.

But they did make some additions to the roster.

They added Travis Etienne, Noah Fant, and David Edwards as their big three additions on defense. They added Kaden Elliss to replace Davis at linebacker, too. But they haven't done anything to replace Taylor.

Saints still need to replace Alontae Taylor on defense

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Saints still need to make a move to replace Taylor, though it's not the most pressing need on the team. They have a solid cornerbacks on the roster already, but losing Taylor is a big blow to the roster.

The Saints could be eyeing the NFL draft to find their replacement. Jermod McCoy or Mansoor Delane could be in play at pick No. 8 in the first round of the NFL draft. Either one of these players would be huge additions for the Saints. But they could also look to swing a trade.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported the Indianapolis Colts and cornerback KEnny Moore have agreed to look for a trade this offseason.

Saints could swing trade for Colts CB Kenny Moore

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Friday.

Moore would be the perfect addition for the Saints. He's a slot cornerback who could perfectly complement the Saints' boundary cornerbacks.

Moore is still a productive defensive back, even though he's on the wrong side of 30 years old at this point. He ranked in the top 40 cornerbacks for PFF grade last season.

Moore didn't record a lot of interceptions, but he's excellent against the run and plays solid man-to-man defense. Adding Moore likely wouldn't be too expensive either, which makes this idea realistic for New Orleans.