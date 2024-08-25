New Orleans Saints Backup Dilemma: Who’s Ready For The Spotlight?
Derek Carr is the most polarizing figure on the New Orleans Saints roster, which is shocking since he's also the club's most important player. Unlike last season with Jameis Winston, the Saints don't have experienced professional leadership sitting behind Carr on the depth chart.
Haener nor Rattler have yet to throw a pass, lead a drive, or even win a game as a signal-caller in the National Football League. However, New Orleans seems content heading into the 2024 regular season with either, or both, as Derek Carr's backup in case of injury or an emergency.
Therefore, how critical will it be to see a solid performance by both quarterbacks in the final preseason game? It is vital for as many a Saint fan have posted since training camp. Yet, does the Saints brass feel the same sense of nervousness as the Who Dat Nation?
Could New Orleans evaluate the final dress rehearsal for Haener and Rattler before bringing in a free-agent veteran? Possibly, but which player would be released? More importantly, who would be on the market that would seamlessly fit Klint Kubiak's style of offense?
The Saints On SI/Saints News Network team shares their opinion:
ARE YOU CONFIDENT IN DEREK CARR'S BACKUP(S) THIS SEASON?
BOB ROSE
Supporters of either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener will quickly point out that Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and of course Tom Brady were late-round draft picks that went on to have successful careers. It's also worth pointing out that none of them, not even Brady, got their opportunity because they outplayed a veteran starter in front of them.
Each one only got onto the field because their team's starter was sidelined by injury. Whether fans like it or not, Derek Carr's job is not in jeopardy in 2024. If either Haener or Rattler sees the field, it's because Carr is hurt. Rattler and Carr possess intriguing skills that could be developed, but they have also shown their inexperience and traits that could hold them back if pressed into duty.
The Saints simply aren't good enough or deep enough where I'd feel confident about their results if Haener or Rattler needed to play for an extended period. The defense is good enough to keep them in most games and pull out a few, but Derek Carr is the best quarterback solution on the roster. He is far from a top-tier quarterback, but his experience alone gives the Saints a slight edge they'd be lacking with either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener.
JOHN HENDRIX
This Klint Kubiak offense is designed so that Derek Carr should take fewer big hits than he did in his first year with the Saints. However, injuries are a part of the game, and this could obviously happen. I'm encouraged by what I've seen from training camp with Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler.
The preseason outings haven't been that strong, but practice growth has been big for each of them. They're not without flaws, and they are totally opposite quarterbacks in their style of play. If something were to happen, Jake Haener is the guy right now. Spencer Rattler is very exciting and also has a bright future.
I'm sure he'll get his shot in due time, but the bottom line is I'd feel very comfortable with them playing in a game or starting in the event something happens to Carr. Fans should be, too, and if you look at other rooms, this can be one of the better ones.
Rattler is more vulnerable to being taken by another team should he be released at any juncture during his rookie season. Haener probably would clear waivers, but after investing a draft pick and two seasons as Carr's backup, is it a good move to expose him to the market? Only Dennis Allen and his staff would know what's best for the Saints.
In the meantime, the Saints decision-makers will wait until after the 1 PM kickoff at Caesars Superdome to decide who will be Derek Carr's backup. Will the Who Dat Nation be satisfied with today's results?
We shall see.