1 Eagles Free Agent Who Will Follow New Saints HC Kellen Moore To New Orleans
The news that New Orleans Saints fans had been waiting on for weeks finally broke on Tuesday.
New Orleans was the final team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason, and they settled on the man who called the winning offensive plays in the Super Bowl that just went down in their home building: former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore is going to be tasked with turning around a team that just went 5-12 and has the least projected salary cap space of any NFL team. It certainly won't be an easy task, but perhaps his Eagles connections can help the Saints sign some champions to rejuvenate the roster.
Philadelphia has lots of big-name free agents hitting the market this season, many of whom the defending champs will want back. But if the Saints are going to nab any key Eagles players, the most likely option is starting guard/tackle Mekhi Becton.
Once a first-round pick of the New York Jets, Becton has already had an up-and-down career. He had highly-publicized struggles with his weight in New York and the Jets declined his fourth-year option, leading him to sign a cheap $2.75 million deal in Philadelphia.
The 2025 season was easily Becton's best year as a pro. He had a career-best 25 total points earned, per Sports Info Solutions, while also setting personal bests in penalties committed and sacks allowed.
Becton falls right in the Saints' sweet spot, because he's a legitimate NFL starter who can plug a hole at a position New Orleans might need to replace. At the same time, he's unlikely to be overly expensive, and the Eagles will likely prioritize other stars like Zack Baun and Josh Sweat.
Plus, while Baun and Sweat are defensive players, Becton spent the entire year working with Moore in offensive meetings. He knows many of the central components of the offensive system Moore will install, and that should help sway him to sign with a New Orleans team that hopes for a short rebuild.
If one has to put money down on one Eagles player for Moore to bring with him to New Orleans, Becton is the smart play.
More NFL: Saints Suggested 2025 Draft Blockbuster Would Net Derek Carr's Replacement